Blackbird Health Expands to New Jersey, Bringing Faster Access to Pediatric Mental Health Care in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health , the leading regional mental health care provider for children, teens, and young adults, today announced the expansion of its services into New Jersey with the opening of a new clinic in Mount Laurel . This move directly addresses the rising demand and long wait times for specialized pediatric mental health support in Burlington County. Blackbird is an in-network provider for most major insurance carriers, increasing accessibility and ease for local families.

The Mount Laurel clinic at 100 Century Parkway, Suite 250, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 will provide immediate, virtual and in-person mental health care for children, adolescents, and young adults.

Opening January 5, the Mount Laurel clinic at 100 Century Parkway, Suite 250, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 will provide immediate, virtual and in-person mental health care for children, adolescents, and young adults. Services include therapy, medication management, treatment for anxiety, depression, and behavioral challenges, and specialized assessments for ADHD and autism. The clinic responds to a growing mental health crisis in New Jersey, where 141,000 adolescents experience a major depressive episode each year, 91,000 struggle with serious suicidal thoughts, and more than 1 in 3 teens ages 13–17 experience anxiety disorders, while 16% face mood disorders.

Blackbird Health's commitment is to provide immediate, whole-child care, ensuring families can see a clinician quickly and avoid the average U.S. wait times of 9 weeks. The Mount Laurel team is focused on integrating into the community and the new location aims to become a stable, community-rooted mental healthcare resource for families, strengthened by local partnerships that focus on prompt access to pediatric care.

"The youth mental health crisis is undeniable, and the data in New Jersey shows that a significant portion of our children are struggling with anxiety and mood disorders," said Nicole Garber, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Blackbird Health. "With Burlington County's 'Stigma-Free' initiative , the community is already taking positive steps, and we are here to support that effort by providing immediate, comprehensive, and compassionate care. Our goal is to ensure every family in South Jersey can get the expert help they need when they need it most."

The clinic's full spectrum of services aligns with Blackbird Health's mission to look beyond symptoms and address the underlying factors impacting a child's mental well-being. By offering a hybrid model of virtual and in-person care, Blackbird is positioned to deliver effective, evidence-based treatment to families in Mount Laurel and surrounding areas.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health provides comprehensive mental health evaluations, therapy, and medication management for children, teens, and young adults, all coordinated under one roof and covered by most major health insurance. Offering both virtual and in-person services, Blackbird provides comprehensive evaluations, therapy, and medication management through a whole-child diagnostic approach that addresses both symptoms and underlying causes for lasting, meaningful outcomes. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com .

SOURCE Blackbird Health Inc.