Blackbird Health Opens New Media Clinic: Expanding Pediatric Mental Health Services in Delaware County, PA

MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health , a leading mental health care provider for children, teens, and young adults, today announced the expansion of its Delaware County presence with the opening of its newest in-person clinic in Media, Pennsylvania. Blackbird welcomed new patients with virtual intake and in-office treatment on December 1.

This new location is part of Blackbird Health's ongoing mission to meet the growing demand for youth mental health services across Pennsylvania—particularly in communities like Media where access to timely, evidence-based care remains a challenge. The new clinic is located at 1023 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063.

With families across Pennsylvania struggling to find mental health support for their children, Blackbird's expanded presence in Delaware County will make it easier for families to access essential services quickly and locally. The clinic operates within Blackbird's virtual-first, whole-child model, which seeks to understand and address all factors impacting a child's mental health. The new Media clinic will complement Blackbird's telehealth services by providing an in-person option and access to the company's full suite of pediatric mental health offerings—including diagnostic evaluations, therapy, psychiatry, and autism assessments.

Blackbird supports a wide range of needs and conditions, including anxiety, ADHD, autism (ASD), and depression, while providing a streamlined intake process that allows most families to see a clinician within days rather than the national average of 7.5 weeks. This precise, evidence-based approach ensures children receive the right care as soon as possible—relieving the burden on parents, pediatricians, and educators who are often left waiting for months for help.

"Having a presence in Media means we can bring our comprehensive approach directly to families who need it most," said Nicole Garber, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Blackbird Health. "The need for pediatric mental health care has intensified, particularly post-pandemic, and we see families in this community struggling with anxiety and depression driven by high academic and social pressures. Our integrated and compassionate care begins with understanding every factor that affects a child's well-being—so they can not only heal but thrive."

Blackbird's care model focuses on early intervention, continuity, and outcomes for children, teens, and young adults, ensuring families receive support that adapts to their child's evolving needs. The new Media clinic will serve as a vital local resource, helping to meet the growing mental health needs of children and teens across Delaware County and surrounding communities.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health provides comprehensive mental health evaluations, therapy, and medication management for children, teens, and young adults, all coordinated under one roof. Offering both virtual and in-person services, Blackbird provides comprehensive evaluations, therapy, and medication management through a whole-child diagnostic approach that addresses both symptoms and underlying causes for lasting, meaningful outcomes. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com .

