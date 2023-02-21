Blackbird.AI to Launch RAV3N Copilot, a Generative AI Solution for Narrative Intelligence & Risk Reporting

The RAV3N Copilot powered by Blackbird's Constellation Risk Engine combined with the company's generative AI large language model accelerates reporting and strategic briefs, saving time and effort during emergent threats





RAV3N provides data-driven recommendations across a wide variety of problem sets, use cases, and personas to enable rapid decision-making for corporate intelligence teams.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI , a global leader in providing AI driven Narrative & Risk Intelligence, is pleased to announce RAV3N Copilot, a generative AI powered solution for Narrative Intelligence and Rapid Risk Reporting that enables unparalleled workflow automation during mission-critical crisis scenarios.

The RAV3N Copilot powered by Blackbird's Constellation Risk Engine combined with the company's generative AI large language model accelerates reporting and strategic briefs, saving time and effort during emergent threats

RAV3N goes beyond measurement. With its introduction, the unparalleled insights surfaced by Blackbird's Constellation Platform can be directly utilized to auto-generate executive briefings, key findings and even mitigation steps, freeing up teams to focus their time on leveraging their subject matter expertise. RAV3N's Collaboration Mode enables users to combine their knowledge with RAV3N's capabilities, streamlining the creation of data-driven action plans through an AI-assisted collaborative workflow.

"RAV3N Copilot will become a transformative must-have for corporate and threat intelligence professionals, force-multiplying their talents and enabling them to get more done in critical, time-sensitive scenarios than ever before," said Wasim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird. "While our Constellation Platform empowers rapid surfacing of previously unseen risks with high fidelity and speed, RAV3N Copilot automates the last mile of distilling insights and mitigation so strategic decisions can be made rapidly when every second counts.

The RAV3N Copilot accelerates reporting and strategic briefs, saving time and effort for execution in critical scenarios. Benefits include:

Executive Briefing

Quickly encapsulate narratives with daily risk intelligence summaries, providing real-time insights on the things that matter most to strategic decision makers.

Collaboration Mode

Seamlessly fine-tune your AI-generated narrative intelligence reports with the power of human context and enhance the relevance, accuracy, and strategic value of your insights.

Mitigation Strategy

Enhance and accelerate decision making with data-driven recommendations tailored for a wide variety of problem sets, use cases and personas.

"RAV3N marks a significant advancement in the application of generative AI intelligence for providing full-telemetry across narrative risk, AI-assisted mitigation, and workflow acceleration. This represents a major leap forward in automated response capabilities that were previously unimaginable just a few years ago. The technology is the culmination of years of R&D and product development on Blackbird's risk engine, which automatically surfaces critical narratives, events, and propagation patterns to generate a detailed and high-fidelity prompt for RAV3N's large language model," said Dr. Naushad UzZaman, CTO of Blackbird.

The RAV3N large language model (LLM) is purpose-built by a team of in-house artificial intelligence engineers with extensive experience in natural language processing and in building generative pre-trained transformer models (GPT). The proprietary RAV3N LLM will be trained for a variety of industry-specific use cases across multiple languages.

Blackbird's RAV3N Copilot is currently available to a closed group. To join the waiting list, visit http://www.blackbird.ai/RAV3N-Copilot .

About Blackbird.AI

Blackbird.AI, a global leader in Narrative & Risk intelligence, delivers advanced AI-powered solutions in its mission to empower trust, safety and integrity across the information ecosystem.

The Blackbird Constellation Platform™ powers the detection and analysis of information-driven attacks, misinformation, narrative manipulation and threat evolution across a dynamic adversarial environment. Its purpose-built and patent-pending technology offers high fidelity detection and automated decision-making, leading to reduced complexity and faster resolution times.

Blackbird was recognized by Forrester as a "Top Threat Intelligence Company" and provides mission critical solutions for public and private customers globally.

For additional information, please visit: www.blackbird.ai .

Media contact:

Sarah Evans | @PRsarahevans

Founder, Sevans PR

[email protected]

224.829.8820

www.sevanspr.com

SOURCE Blackbird.AI