Blackboard and Busuu partner to offer students personalized language learning within Blackboard Learn

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, announced today a partnership with Busuu, the world's largest community for language learning, that will complement higher education institutions' language instruction. The partnership will bring Busuu's personalized approach to improving language skills to students via Blackboard Assist, the tool within Blackboard Learn that connects students to services and support they might need to succeed.

"Blackboard Assist is enabling institutions to increase access to student support and provide that access around-the-clock," said Mary Gross, Senior Director of Partnerships at Blackboard. "With more than 100 million users, Busuu has proven its ability to help students bolster their spoken language, reading and vocabulary skills, and with 24/7 availability, students can access Busuu when and where they need it."

Busuu's award-winning app combines courses created by experts with a global community for students to practice their language skills with native speakers. Its smart features include personalized study plans tailored to each learner's unique goals, and AI-powered grammar and vocabulary review tools that target areas a student needs to strengthen. Learners can choose from 12 language courses and earn official certificates from McGraw Hill. The partnership makes Busuu Premium readily available for students at a discounted rate, which gives access to Busuu's full range of features.

"We're excited to partner with Blackboard to offer Busuu as a complement to institutions' language programs," said Valentino Serino, Head of Partnerships at Busuu. "Our global community of learners and personalized, AI-powered approach are helping students learn languages in a fun and effective way."

Blackboard Assist, a tool within Blackboard Learn, provides universities with an easy way to connect students to the institution's student services, Blackboard success tools, or third-party solutions that have been vetted for academic integrity. Blackboard Assist gives students access to readily-available and trusted services when and where students need them – right in the Learning Management System.

About Blackboard:

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community, so that all learners, educators and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

About Busuu

Busuu's vision is to inspire the world to learn together. We are the world's largest online community for language learning, with more than 100 million users. With human interaction and courses created by experts, all powered by AI, Busuu offers the best way to learn a language.

Busuu was co-founded in 2008 by Adrian Hilti and Bernhard Niesner, who both shared a passion for languages and were frustrated by traditional methods of language learning. Today, Busuu is one of the top 50 EdTech companies in the world, and has won numerous awards for its innovation and impact in language learning.

