Blackboard Releases New K-12 Classroom-to-Home Communications Solution

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. today announced the launch of Blackboard Reach, a classroom-to-home, two-way communications tool that allows K-12 teachers and parents or guardians to securely and seamlessly communicate with one another. The solution joins Blackboard's growing suite of K-12 offerings and solutions designed to enhance the remote learning experience and advance learning.

Blackboard Reach empowers parents or guardians and teachers to have meaningful, real-time conversations that fuel student success. The solution consolidates all communications in a one-stop tool helping to protect the privacy and safety of messages between teachers and families. It works within a district's Blackboard Mobile Communications App or responsive web interface and integrates with a district's student information system (SIS) reducing setup time.

Together, teachers and parents or guardians can form a support system to help students reach their potential both in the classroom and at home. Research shows that successful two-way, interactive communication between teachers and parents can increase students' classroom participation and homework completion rates.

"We know that families and teachers staying connected to support children's education is more critical during this time as many schools have moved to remote and hybrid learning," said Christina Fleming, Vice President of K-12 at Blackboard. "Our Blackboard Reach solution provides a more secure, flexible, interactive, and authentic way to facilitate two-way communications. We're proud to continue to provide K-12 schools and districts community engagement tools that deliver meaningful impact in progressing student success."

Blackboard Reach will allow districts to respond to the need for interactive classroom-home communications. Blackboard has partnered with several early-adopter districts to roll out this important messaging tool to their communities.

To learn more about Blackboard Reach, please visit: http://blackboard.com/blackboard-reach

