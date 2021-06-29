BLACK+DECKER™ Launches BLACK+DECKER Health

TOWSON, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER™ today announced the launch of BLACK+DECKER Health – a new product category within the BLACK+DECKER™ brand that will be dedicated to providing health and wellness solutions direct-to-consumers. As part of this announcement, the company has introduced goVia™, a new product line of emergency response systems (PERS) designed to promote confident mobility for active older Americans.

"For more than 110 years, BLACK+DECKER™ has been a trusted manufacturer of power tools and products for the home," said Sean O'Brien, Product Director, BLACK+DECKER Health. "Now, as part of BLACK+DECKER Health, goVia will help provide an extra layer of protection at home and on-the-go to create a world in which active older Americans can be more confident, maintain their lifestyle, and age in place."

Each product in the goVia line of personal emergency response systems features 24/7 monitoring with a paid monthly subscription powered by Medical Guardian, a leading provider of innovative, connected care solutions for older adults and caregivers which will connect users to trained emergency operators should they need any assistance.

The full product line includes:

MINI – a discreet, portable, and wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on Verizon 4G LTE.

– a discreet, portable, and wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on Verizon 4G LTE. Compact, lightweight design that fits perfectly on belts, in bags or around the neck with the included lanyard.



Track the device location using GPS, WiFi and Triangulation.



Battery life of up to 5 days.

MOVE – a lightweight, wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on AT&T. The device has optional wearable help buttons that, when pressed from up to 300 feet of the base station device, will connect users to operators.

– a lightweight, wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on AT&T. The device has optional wearable help buttons that, when pressed from up to 300 feet of the base station device, will connect users to operators. While on the go, the water-resistant device can be worn on a belt or tucked into a purse or pocket.



While at home, the device can remain on the charging station and the optional wearable help button can be worn as a neck pendant or wristband. Wearable buttons will not connect to operators if outside the 300 ft. range from the device.



Track the device location using GPS and AT&T cellular service.



Up to 24-hour battery life with a single charge.

HOME Classic – a personal emergency response device for both in and around your home.

– a personal emergency response device for both in and around your home. Wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station device.



The waterproof, wearable help buttons have a coverage range of up to 1,300 feet from the base station device. Wearable buttons will not connect to operators if outside the 1,300 ft. range from the base station.



Connects to a landline for an added layer of protection at home.



Features a backup battery of up to 32 hours in the event of unexpected power outages.

HOME Wireless – a personal emergency response device for both in and around your home with no landline required.

– a personal emergency response device for both in and around your home with no landline required. Wear emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station.



The waterproof, wearable help buttons have a coverage range of up to 600 feet from the base station device. Wearable buttons will not connect to operators if outside the 600 ft. range from the base station device.



Features a backup battery of up to 30 hours in the event of unexpected power outages.



Operates on included nationwide AT&T cellular network; no landline required.

HOME Fall Detection – an auto-fall detection device that can automatically detect a change in motion brought about by a fall, monitor for the impact associated with a landing, and automatically connect to emergency operators without the need for a landline.

– an auto-fall detection device that can automatically detect a change in motion brought about by a fall, monitor for the impact associated with a landing, and automatically connect to emergency operators without the need for a landline. Wear as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station.



The waterproof, wearable help buttons have a coverage range of up to 600 feet from the base station device. Wearable buttons will not connect to operators if outside the 600 ft. range from the base station device.



Features a backup battery of up to 30 hours in the event of unexpected power outages.



Operates on included nationwide AT&T cellular network; no landline required.

The goVia line is available now. For more information on goVia and other BLACK+DECKER Health products, visit www.blackanddeckerhealth.com.

About BLACK+DECKER Health

BLACK+DECKER Health, a category within BLACK+DECKER™, offers health and wellness solutions direct-to-consumers. Each product is designed to create an extra layer of protection at home, provide confidence and assurance, and empower through awareness. By living in the know, we create brighter relationships that steadily link us together and allow everyone to live life to the fullest. For more information about BLACK+DECKER Health, visit www.blackanddeckerhealth.com or follow BLACK+DECKER Health on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative medical alert systems that empower people to live a life without limits. Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides services to over 175,000 active people across the country who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe living in their own home. Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles, such as an in-home system, several mobile devices with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch. Learn more about Medical Guardian by visiting www.medicalguardian.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

