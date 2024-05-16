BLACKLANE LAUNCHES CITY-TO-BEACH SERVICE AS SUMMERTIME TRAVEL BEGINS

As an extension of the company's popular City-to-City service, Blacklane adds 14 new routes to key beach destinations across the U.S.

MIAMI and NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blacklane , the leading global chauffeur service dedicated to safety, flexibility, and reliability, released a survey today that shows 34 percent of travelers have experienced a flight or train delay in the past 12 months and 49 percent plan to go to the beach up to five times this summer. Furthermore, nearly half of Americans (50 percent) cited these unexpected setbacks as the biggest turn-off when planning vacations.

This research directly supports the launch of its new City-to-Beach service , an extension of its popular City-to-City service that will take users directly from metropolitan cities to 38 major beach destinations across the US, UK, Europe, and UAE. It explores the issues Americans face on trains and planes, and how pain points such as cancellations, cramped seating, unforeseen costs, and overall experience impact their summer travel habits.

With 60 percent of respondents saying that busy transportation hubs cause stress and have the potential to ruin their summer vacations, Blacklane's service offers the convenience and tranquility they desire. Private beach transfers provide personalized service, comfort, and peace of mind, elevating any beach vacation to a luxurious experience. It removes the barriers of finding parking which 39 percent note as the most frustrating part of traveling to the beach with flexible scheduling and door-to-door pickup.

Blacklane's City-to-Beach service includes 38 global routes with 14 in the US**:

"Expanding our signature City-to-City service to City-to-Beach will allow travelers to make the most of their summer vacations where they will not only arrive safely and on time but also in style and comfort.," said Kyle Fackler , Head of Market Management, Americas at Blacklane.

"Traveling to the beach is meant to be a relaxing time for people to unwind and not have to worry about things like paying for parking, finding a spot, and walking far with your belongings", adds Chloe Liang, Head of Market Miami, Blacklane. "Our local team and chauffeurs are entirely focused on providing an outstanding experience during the ride so that our guests arrive relaxed at their vacation destination for those valuable vacation days."

Blacklane is dedicated to providing a peace-of-mind experience that exceeds the needs of its guests everywhere. The company offers a portfolio ranging from Airport Transfers to City-to-City routes connecting metropolitan areas, as well as Chauffeur-by-the-hour services to address all needs. Blacklane provides a range of vehicles to fit all travel needs from SUVs to Business or First Class. All come equipped with features tailored to coastal travel including temperature control, spacious seating, and complimentary bottled water. In addition, Blacklane is one of the safest mobility services globally with only two moderate accidents per 1,6 million miles.

For more information on the City-to-Beach service, including route details and booking information, https://www.blacklane.com/en/city-to-city/beach-transfers/.

Notes to Editor:

*The survey of 2,000 U.S. respondents was conducted with CensusWide in April 2024

**List of global City-to-Beach connections

Press kit available here: https://www.blacklane.com/en/press/releases/

About Blacklane:

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, long-distance City-to-City rides, in-city mobility chauffeur hailing, and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it's for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app .

