BlackLine Adds 1,000th Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP) Customer

Bundled software and services offerings help companies get up and running and benefit quickly from market-leading financial close and invoice-to-cash solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it has added its 1,000th Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP) customer. Introduced just four years ago, the bundled software and services offerings are designed to help companies get up and running quickly and realize immediate value on BlackLine's market-leading https://www.blackline.com/solutions/financial-close-management/financial close and invoice-to-cash solutions. MAP's well-defined, proven processes and best practices enable organizations to streamline, control, and modernize their accounting operations and be up and running in as little as five days.

BlackLine MAP makes the move to modern accounting achievable by helping organizations realize the greatest value in the shortest amount of time. By applying a combination of native cloud technology, a vast library of pre-configured leading-practices templates, and a highly optimized delivery model, BlackLine MAP can drastically reduce implementation time and accelerate time-to-value.

For many organizations, streamlining processes and optimizing operations in a dynamic business environment can be a daunting task. Yet, PwC estimates that 60% of senior executives believe digital transformation is critical for business growth*. As a strategic partner to the Office of the CFO, BlackLine alleviates this burden, enabling teams to quickly identify and adopt leading modern accounting practices.

"We've created a playbook for rapid success, based on our extensive experience working with thousands of leading companies over the past 20 years. BlackLine MAP's continuing rise in popularity is a testament to its unique methodology and approach making it among the quickest ways to shave time off the close and free working capital, slashing workloads and bolstering financial statement integrity," said BlackLine Co-CEO Owen Ryan. "And when a customer needs to automate more financial close or invoice-to-cash processes as business volume and complexity increases or prepare for significant milestones like an IPO or acquisition, with MAP, they have the foundation in place to tackle any growth milestone they may encounter."

The MAP solution offerings bundle BlackLine's award-winning products, leading practices, and implementation services with comprehensive knowledge around ERP integration, data extraction, task checklists, ready-to-go process templates, rules-based automation, reports, dashboards, approval flows, and more to swiftly modernize and enhance accounting processes. BlackLine MAP initiates and accelerates the customer's accounting modernization journey and scales with optimization efforts for expansive growth and continuous enhancement.

Organizations embracing BlackLine MAP, such as digital healthcare leader GoodRx, quickly enjoy the resulting benefits. "It was highly organized. We had a project plan, a clear timeline, and regular meetings," Milton Massery, director of accounting at GoodRx, said in regard to the MAP implementation.

BlackLine MAP also enabled GoodRx to simplify and scale for growth. Massery added, "Even though we keep adding complexity, we still have to close the books on time. With BlackLine, we can keep up with the increased workload—and increased complexity—as the company grows."

Since first releasing MAP for Financial Close, BlackLine has added MAP for Cash Application to enable customers to rapidly optimize their invoice-to-cash processes and introduced the 5-Day Fast Track, the industry's first and only five-day implementation so organizations can be up and running on BlackLine in time for their next month-end close.

To learn more about BlackLine MAP or schedule a meeting with a BlackLine expert, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline.com.

