BlackLine Announces Three SAP-Certified Integrations With SAP S/4HANA® 1909

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that the SAP® Integration and Certification Center has certified three BlackLine accounting automation tools for integration with SAP S/4HANA 1909®:

BlackLine Connector rel. S41905 for SAP Solutions (for extracting data out of SAP and into BlackLine)

(for extracting data out of SAP and into BlackLine) BlackLine Web Services Connector rel. S1905 for SAP Solutions (for sending data from BlackLine into SAP)

(for sending data from BlackLine into SAP) BlackLine Smart Close 5.05

These certifications represent the most recent for BlackLine. All are compatible and certified for use with earlier versions of SAP software. These integrations are expected to help organizations further automate tasks with their SAP solutions by automatically extracting data from the source systems, importing it into the BlackLine platform and also posting data back into SAP solutions directly from BlackLine.

SAP S/4HANA is SAP's next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA® platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. SAP S/4HANA is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organization, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

SAP resells BlackLine market-leading products as SAP Solution Extensions under the following names:

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine, premier edition

SAP Intercompany Financial Hub by BlackLine

As such, BlackLine is integrated into the SAP product roadmap.

BlackLine's cloud platform complements the functionality provided by SAP ERP and financials solutions, including SAP S/4HANA, bringing enhanced control, automation and data integrity to finance and accounting departments worldwide, while ensuring that data flowing to and from SAP solutions does so in the most integrated manner possible.

"Our certifications for integration with the latest version of SAP S/4HANA, coupled with certain BlackLine products being premium-qualified and sold as SAP Solution Extensions, underscores BlackLine's commitment to SAP and to serving customers worldwide," said Marc Huffman, BlackLine's chief operating officer. "The ability of our solutions to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA and all SAP ERPs will further help ensure that customers are able to implement BlackLine solutions quickly, with minimal effort and risk."

Though hundreds of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP, BlackLine is ERP agnostic.

"Even though our software complements virtually all ERP systems, SAP in particular has been a key partner for us," added Huffman. "Providing customers with certified tools that help ensure our platform smoothly integrates with all key SAP software environments and applications will continue to open doors for us to global businesses that use SAP solutions."

For more information on BlackLine and SAP, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

Nearly 2,900 companies trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SAP, SAPS/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

