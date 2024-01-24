BlackLine Co-CEO Therese Tucker Takes No. 1 Spot on The Software Report's 2023 Top Women Leaders in SaaS List

Honor comes on the heels of the digital finance transformation leader ranking No. 5 globally on The Software Report's latest list of the top 100 software companies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) Co-CEO Therese Tucker has been named 2023's No. 1 'Top Woman Leader in SaaS' by The Software Report, a leading source for market research and insights related to the software and SaaS (software-as-a-service) sectors.

Tucker was recognized for building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public – with over 4,300 customers and more than 300,000 finance and accounting professionals around the world now relying on BlackLine to streamline and automate key accounting processes and drive digital finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. Tucker founded BlackLine in 2001, then spearheaded its shift to a SaaS/cloud business model in 2007.

According to The Software Report, "What unites these award recipients is their adept leadership within some of the most transformative and impactful SaaS companies in the industry. Through their demonstrated excellence, they highlight that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutions within the globalized digital economy."

Just this past summer, BlackLine was ranked No. 5 worldwide by The Software Report on its 2023 'Top 100 Software Companies' list. BlackLine was recognized as a leader with impressive customer and partner rosters on track to further penetrate the financial close and consolidation, invoice-to-cash, and intercompany accounting automation markets.

