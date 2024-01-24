BlackLine Co-CEO Therese Tucker Takes No. 1 Spot on The Software Report's 2023 Top Women Leaders in SaaS List

News provided by

BlackLine

24 Jan, 2024, 09:01 ET

Honor comes on the heels of the digital finance transformation leader ranking No. 5 globally on The Software Report's latest list of the top 100 software companies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) Co-CEO Therese Tucker has been named 2023's No. 1 'Top Woman Leader in SaaS' by The Software Report, a leading source for market research and insights related to the software and SaaS (software-as-a-service) sectors.

Continue Reading
Therese Tucker, co-CEO of digital finance transformation leader BlackLine, has been named 2023’s No. 1 ‘Top Woman Leader in SaaS’ by The Software Report, a leading source for market research and insights related to the software and SaaS (software-as-a-service) sectors. Tucker was recognized for building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public.
Therese Tucker, co-CEO of digital finance transformation leader BlackLine, has been named 2023’s No. 1 ‘Top Woman Leader in SaaS’ by The Software Report, a leading source for market research and insights related to the software and SaaS (software-as-a-service) sectors. Tucker was recognized for building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public.

Tucker was recognized for building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public – with over 4,300 customers and more than 300,000 finance and accounting professionals around the world now relying on BlackLine to streamline and automate key accounting processes and drive digital finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. Tucker founded BlackLine in 2001, then spearheaded its shift to a SaaS/cloud business model in 2007. 

According to The Software Report, "What unites these award recipients is their adept leadership within some of the most transformative and impactful SaaS companies in the industry. Through their demonstrated excellence, they highlight that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutions within the globalized digital economy."

Just this past summer, BlackLine was ranked No. 5 worldwide by The Software Report on its 2023 'Top 100 Software Companies' list. BlackLine was recognized as a leader with impressive customer and partner rosters on track to further penetrate the financial close and consolidation, invoice-to-cash, and intercompany accounting automation markets.

See the complete 2023 Top Women Leaders in SaaS and Top 100 Software Companies lists.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close and consolidation, invoice-to-cash, and intercompany accounting processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Also from this source

Technology Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

Technology Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that technology industry veteran Emily Campbell has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), ...
Business Leaders Ready to Embrace AI and Other Emerging Technologies to Enhance Financial Operations, But Challenges Remain - BlackLine Survey Reveals

Business Leaders Ready to Embrace AI and Other Emerging Technologies to Enhance Financial Operations, But Challenges Remain - BlackLine Survey Reveals

C-suite and finance and accounting (F&A) leaders around the world believe the modern business has to embrace new technologies like AI to streamline...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.