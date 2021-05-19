BlackLine Named To Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces List

"The past year has been historically challenging, and we are so grateful for the resilience our employees have shown. While working fully remote, we have increased our focus on keeping connected to one another and with our customers," said Susan Otto, chief people officer at BlackLine. "We continue to make it a priority to empower our employees with resources, benefits, training and growth opportunities to fuel their success and wellbeing and are honored our employees' sentiment has resulted in recognition here, as well as in the Los Angeles Business Journal and Built In LA during the past year as we've navigated the pandemic. We want to thank everyone for their continued hard work and dedication."

Inc. Magazine singled out honorees from data collected on thousands of companies this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine that company's overall score and ranking.

Some results from BlackLine's employee survey include:

97% say BlackLine has done a good job adapting the workplace to Covid-19.

95% are confident that BlackLine provides a safe workplace.

95% believe BlackLine will be successful in the future.

94% say the benefits offered at BlackLine meet their and their family's needs.

93% say they are proud to work at BlackLine.

90% say BlackLine's culture supports their health and wellbeing.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. Magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Here's what some survey respondents said about working at BlackLine:

"BlackLine has given us the support, tools and autonomy to go fully remote and adapt."

"BlackLine has a wonderful culture that fosters and encourages self-directed development, both recognizing and rewarding its employees for doing so."



"I am provided the time, resources and support needed to succeed in the organization. I am provided opportunities to share my skills, knowledge and experience with team members and other departments, which enhances my skillset for future opportunities within BlackLine."



"My work challenges me and keeps me outside of my comfort zone, allowing me to learn new things on the job. My team is helpful and collaborative, so I get frequent opportunities to learn from others."



"I'm grateful for a company that recognizes skillsets and potential in people."

"BlackLine offers benefits that you just do not find with most companies."



"The impact of Covid-19 only increased/improved the culture."



"From the top of the organization to the bottom, there is a respect for all individuals as individuals."

In addition to BlackLine's strong culture and career development opportunities, some of the many generous benefits BlackLine offers include unlimited paid time off, 100% paid employee medical, dental and vision insurance, company-match 401K, employee stock purchase plan, and an annual tuition reimbursement. The company also has an annual employee recognition program, the Circle of Excellence Awards, which recognize the top performers in each department with an all-expense paid vacation for the employee and a guest. Additionally, BlackLine matches employee charitable donations and proudly supports the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, among other charitable organizations. For information about working at BlackLine, including a list of open positions, please visit https://www.blackline.com/careers.

The Inc. Magazine recognition follows similar accolades for BlackLine in the past year from the Los Angeles Business Journal (2020 Best Places to Work) and Built In LA (2021 LA's 100 Best Places to Work). In addition to the online listing, Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2021 is featured in the May/June issue which hit newsstands on May 18th.



About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.



