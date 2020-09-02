Blackmer Announces MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the availability of its new MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps. The pumps represent the latest advancement in seal-less magnetic drive technology.

Blackmer MAGNES Series pumps incorporate innovative design features that provide a unique combination of flexibility, functionality and reliability. The result is a product that solves typical legacy operating pain points, including unexpected dry run; pumping fluids with solids; handling of fluids with entrained vapors and poor inlet conditions; and inflexible pump operating range, while also delivering technically superior handling of hazardous chemicals in severe-duty applications.

Blackmer MAGNES Series pumps are positive displacement rotary vane pumps that use a magnetic drive without dynamic seals, providing a leak-free pumping solution for difficult-to-seal, expensive, valuable, dangerous and hazardous liquids. Its rotary vane magnetic drive pump design combines the leak-free benefits of a magnetic drive pump with the numerous advantages of sliding vane technology, including self-priming, line-stripping, product recovery, indefinite dry-run capability, solids handling, thin/thick viscosity flexibility, easy maintenance, low to zero NPSHr, 70% to 90% pump efficiencies, and full-curve operational flexibility.

The pumps are currently available in a 3-inch model in both ductile iron and stainless-steel construction, with a 4-inch model expected to be released in January 2021. The MAGNES Series pumps feature a non-metallic, proprietary composite containment shell that provides the coupling strength of a thin wall metallic shell and the reliability of an eddy-current-free design. Unlike alternate pump options that must be tuned to a single BEP, MAGNES Series magnetic drive pumps have the robustness and flexibility to handle multiple changing fluid and system conditions. MAGNES pumps are available with an optional close-coupled drive design that enables quick and easy system setup, eliminating time-consuming alignment processes.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

