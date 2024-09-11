CPC Launches Aseptic Product for Cell and Gene Therapy Cryopreservation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced the launch of a new aseptic micro-connector that fits directly into the freeze cassettes used in cell and gene therapy (CGT) processing.

Cryopreservation – freezing CGT biological materials at ultralow temperatures – helps minimize material loss of function during product shipment and storage, which occur before therapies are delivered to patients.

"To support cell health, shelf life, and transportation needs, many cell therapy processes are dropping to -150ºC or lower temperature ranges," said Troy Ostreng, Senior Product Manager for CPC's biopharmaceutical business. "The new MicroCNX® ULT Series is the first to conveniently support sterility throughout CGT development processes by both withstanding temperatures to -190°C and being compact enough to conveniently fit into a CGT freeze cassette."

MicroCNX ULT connectors provide a simple, efficient method for sterile connection of tubing used for small-format cell therapy and gene therapy assemblies. The connectors are also chemically compatible with harsh chemicals used in cryopreservation processes like dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and the most commonly used tubing types in CGT development, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

This new series builds on CPC's pioneering work in creating biopharma's smallest connector, the 1/8" MicroCNX Series, which is the only alternative to tube welding for creating closed sterile connections at small volumes.

In June, CPC also introduced MicroCNX Luers. Manufacturers that routinely connect with luers appreciate the flexibility this new product offers in creating sterile connections outside of a biosafety cabinet.

"As a leader in aseptic connection technologies, our goal is to scale with our customers, helping them easily create sterile connections from the benchtop to commercialization," said Ostreng. "CPC already has the broadest aseptic connector portfolio. MicroCNX ULT connectors are just one more example of our continued innovation to meet the evolving needs of cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma manufacturers across the globe," he added.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the MicroCNX series connectors or any of the other innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com/micro.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company's innovative, flexible products enable users to easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more at cpcworldwide.com/bio. Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

