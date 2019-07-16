Blackmer® Extends GNX Series Pumps Due to High Customer Demand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer®, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce that its GNX Series Sliding Vane Pumps are now available in 3- and 4-inch models. Due to increased customer demand, Blackmer has doubled the models available in its popular GNX Series, the market's only alignment-free, reduced-speed positive displacement pump.

"When we launched the Blackmer GNX Series in 2017, even though the product line was limited to just the 2- and 2.5-inch models, it quickly began surpassing sales expectations," said Geoff VanLeeuwen, Product Management Director for Blackmer. "This significant increase in customer demand can be attributed to GNX Series' one-of-a-kind construction, which features zero-alignment design that offers our customers several benefits, such as ease of installation, lower maintenance and increased reliability. Now that we have added 3- and 4-inch models to the product line, there's no doubt that this product line will continue to resonate in the marketplace for years to come."

Blackmer GNX Series pumps have been designed to optimize the transfer of non-corrosive, non-abrasive industrial and petroleum products for both portable and stationary applications. These heavy-duty sliding vane pumps include the proven features of Blackmer legacy GX Series pumps but take them to the next level with the incorporation of a commercial-grade, single-stage gearbox, motor and baseplate. This innovative new gearbox fits between the motor and pump and is held in place by a permanent dowelled connection that creates a structural link between the high-speed and low-speed sides of the system. This results in a pump that will not need to be realigned either at initial installation or following a maintenance procedure, resulting in improved peace of mind for the operator.

To further highlight the GNX Series' innovative design, Blackmer has developed an interactive web tool that illustrates the pump's working principle while emphasizing key design elements that help the GNX Series separate itself from the competition.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer®:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer—headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA—is part of PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

