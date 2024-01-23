Blackpoint Cyber accelerates support for MSPs and the customers they protect; continues momentum with new executive additions.

Industry veteran Bob Gault joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Lucy Lee as Chief of Staff

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber (Blackpoint), the leader in providing elite cyber security solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has expanded their executive bench adding Bob Gault as Chief Revenue Officer and Lucy Lee as Chief of Staff.  These new additions to the executive team will help the company accelerate the delivery of world-class solutions and services to enable MSPs to grow their businesses and protect more small and medium-sized organizations (SMB's).

"From day one, our mission has been simple: help MSPs protect and secure the business operations and assets of their small and medium sized customers by providing elite solutions and 24/7 support," said Jon Murchison CEO and founder of Blackpoint.  "Bob Gault has dedicated his career to developing high performing sales teams and helping channel partners grow, and Lucy Lee brings a level of operational efficiency required for us to break velocity," said Murchison.  "World class technology can only be effective if you have the right team behind it."

Chief Revenue Officer, Bob Gault

Gault brings to Blackpoint decades of experience growing small, medium and large channel partners, and building world class sales organizations.  His laser focus on training, enablement and customer/partner experience will enable fast and deep market penetration of the Blackpoint suite of solutions.   "Delivering quality service and building solid, rewarding relationships is the key to scalable, sustainable growth," said Gault.  "The unique combination of truly best-in class technology, amazing partners and top cybersecurity and intelligence experts coming out of the Department of Defense, give Blackpoint an unique and unfair advantage in the market.  I'm honored by this tremendous opportunity to help accelerate success and look forward to jumping into this role."

Chief of Staff, Lucy Lee

Lee joins Blackpoint from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities where she served as Vice President, and prior to that, Goldman Sachs where she advised and led software investment strategy.  Having been on the investment side of house, Lee is no stranger to the level of operational excellence needed for scaling companies and knows how to accelerate growth efficiently and predictably.

"As part of the Bain investment team that led the recent $190M Blackpoint series C, I've had the opportunity to unpack the business strategy from the outside in.  Joining the team, I can take those learnings to build quickly from the inside out," said Lee who joins as the company's first Chief of Staff.  "We're building the new muscle memory needed to deliver stellar results to our investors, partners and shareholders."  And as Chief of Staff, I'll bring rigor, focus and best practices to optimize for fast, healthy growth."

"The partner community is thrilled to see Blackpoint attract such seasoned, industry veterans to help us stop hackers and protect the business assets of our clients." said Scott Walters, CEO of CisCom Solutions LLC, MSP who has been with Blackpoint since 2021, "It's an exciting time to be part of the Blackpoint family.."

For more information on Blackpoint Cyber's newest hires, such as Vice President of Communities Mike Estep, click here.

About Blackpoint Cyber:

Founded in 2014 by former security and intelligence experts from the Department of Defense, Blackpoint's roots are in developing offensive security solutions to detect, stop and prevent sophisticated threat actor tactics.  Providing elite solutions and support from a 24/7 security operations center, Blackpoint's robust network of managed service providers keep their clients' business data safe from breaches. Unlike other solutions that simply identify issues, Blackpoint catches hackers in the act and stops them cold, providing the shield businesses need to win the unfair fight against cyberthreats.  To learn more, visit www.blackpointcyber.com.

SOURCE Blackpoint Cyber

