Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
01 Sep, 2023, 18:51 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- S&P 500 constituent Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the S&P 100. Walgreens Boots Alliance is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain in the S&P 500.
- Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASD:GLPI), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Morningstar Inc. (NASD:MORN), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), Weatherford International plc (NASD:WFRD) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) will replace Omnicell Inc. (NASD:OMCL), Papa John's International Inc. (NASD:PZZA), Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT), Cathay General Bancorp (NASD:CATY), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASD:XRX), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Tripadvisor Inc. (NASD:TRIP), JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU), and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. The constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing Trinseo plc (NYSE:TSE), The Aaron's Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN), NETGEAR Inc. (NASD:NTGR), Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASD:CHRS), 8X8 Inc. (NASD:EGHT), Office Properties Income Trust (NASD:OPI), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASD:ANGO), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:VNDA), Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL), and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASD:ENTA) respectively.
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Premier Inc. (NASD:PINC) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will replace FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ANIK) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASD:CPSI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE:RBC) will replace Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the S&P MidCap 400. Hawaiian Electric Industries is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Blackstone
|
BX
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Airbnb
|
ABNB
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Lincoln National
|
LNC
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Newell Brands
|
NWL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Deere
|
DE
|
Industrials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance
|
WBA
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Permian Resources
|
PR
|
Energy
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Gaming & Leisure Properties
|
GLPI
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
GoDaddy
|
GDDY
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Ally Financial
|
ALLY
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Vistra
|
VST
|
Utilities
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Vail Resorts
|
MTN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Sensata Technologies Holding
|
ST
|
Industrials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Weatherford International
|
WFRD
|
Energy
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Fidelity National Financial
|
FNF
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
RBC Bearings
|
RBC
|
Industrials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Omnicell
|
OMCL
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Papa John's Intl
|
PZZA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Sensient Technologies
|
SXT
|
Materials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
CATY
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Energizer Holdings
|
ENR
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Xerox Holdings
|
XRX
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Highwoods Properties
|
HIW
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Tripadvisor
|
TRIP
|
Communication Services
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
JetBlue Airways
|
JBLU
|
Industrials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Foot Locker
|
FL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries
|
HE
|
Utilities
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Lincoln National
|
LNC
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Newell Brands
|
NWL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Omnicell
|
OMCL
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Papa John's Intl
|
PZZA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Sensient Technologies
|
SXT
|
Materials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
CATY
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Energizer Holdings
|
ENR
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Xerox Holdings
|
XRX
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Highwoods Properties
|
HIW
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
TripAdvisor
|
TRIP
|
Communication Services
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
JetBlue Airways
|
JBLU
|
Industrials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Foot Locker
|
FL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hannon Armstrong
|
HASI
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Blackstone Mortgage Trust
|
BXMT
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Liberty Energy
|
LBRT
|
Energy
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Premier
|
PINC
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Apple Hospitality REIT
|
APLE
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
UNIQURE N.V.
|
QURE
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Universal Insurance Holdings
|
UVE
|
Financials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Trinseo
|
TSE
|
Materials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
The Aaron's Company
|
AAN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
NETGEAR
|
NTGR
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Coherus Biosciences
|
CHRS
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
8X8
|
EGHT
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Office Properties Income Trust
|
OPI
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
AngioDynamics
|
ANGO
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
|
VNDA
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Orion Office REIT
|
ONL
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Enanta Pharmaceuticals
|
ENTA
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
FutureFuel
|
FF
|
Materials
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
RE/MAX Holdings
|
RMAX
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Zynex
|
ZYXI
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Anika Therapeutics
|
ANIK
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Computer Programs Systems
|
CPSI
|
Health Care
