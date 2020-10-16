Blackthorn Awarded Salesforce.org 2020 AMER Cross-Industry Partner of the Year Award

Since its inception in 2015, Blackthorn.io has seen immense success. In the past 18 months, they have scaled from 7 to 30 team members, 70 to 230 customers, and have realized over 90 new partnerships across Salesforce implementation partners. Blackthorn is increasing market visibility and its reputation as a pivotal Salesforce platform offering without significant outside investment, driven mostly by strong partner relationships.

In recognition of Blackthorn's distinguished award, Nathalie Mainland SVP and GM, Education Cloud said, "We are delighted to recognize Blackthorn for their continuous demonstration of excellence in serving customers, innovating, and giving back to the community. We've seen Blackthorn meet the urgent needs of our Education community with agility and purpose in a turbulent year. Blackthorn has become one of Salesforce.org's fastest-growing partnerships and we are proud to recognize them as our 2020 Cross-Industry AMER Partner of the Year."

Meaningful relationships are the backbone of Blackthorn's initiatives, and each member of their team inspires growth, learning, and understanding of one another, their customers and the industries they serve.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and drive that the entire Blackthorn team puts into building relationships that help organizations achieve their goals. Our unique focus on strategic relationships and top-notch support makes Blackthorn a strong asset to the Salesforce ecosystem. While I am tremendously proud of our internal staff, this award would not have been possible without our ISV Partner Advocate, Melissa Danish and the entire Salesforce team. We are proud to leverage the power of Salesforce to innovate and give back to the community. We look forward to continuing our mission," said Chris Federspiel, Founder and CEO.

About Blackthorn

Blackthorn builds Salesforce-native apps that make processing payments and managing events efficient and easy for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Blackthorn's solutions were created from problems solved in their own business environment, and with a team of over ten developers, they are continually innovating based on their customers' needs.

With Blackthorn, customers can use the Salesforce platform to run their businesses their way, giving users full control of business processes through automation, configuration, and customization. Their unique apps fill crucial gaps and allow Salesforce users to customize their org to their unique needs with simple, click-based processes.

