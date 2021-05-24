Blackview Tab 9 hits the market with 7480mAh battery and Doke OS_P 1.0 at $149.99 ($50 off)

Why is Blackview Tab 9 so hot? And what features does it deliver? Let's have a look.

7480mAh battery & 8.8mm slim body

With a 7480mAh high-capacity battery , Blackview Tab 9 aims to deliver a long-lasting experience. According to the experimental data, Blackview Tab 9 easily supports 6 hours of video, 38 hours of music and 840 hours of standby time.

Furthermore, Blackview Tab 9 features an 8.8mm slim body, which combines stylish appearance with comfort for hands.

10.1"screen & keyboard attachment support

Blackview Tab 9 also features a 10.1 inch FHD+display . Its 1920*1200 resolution shows clear details. With the narrow bezel bringing more screen space, this tablet allows you to put more focus on what you are watching. Furthermore, you can transform it into a PC-like experience by connecting the keyboard.

Spreadtrum T610 octa-core processor & 64GB ROM

Powered by Spreadtrum T610 octa-core chipset, Blackview Tab 9 is responsive to take on whatever tasks thrown its way, be it the running of light music apps or demanding game apps. Moreover, 64GB of ROM and 128GB expandable storage allows for storing more without worrying about being limited by storage space.

Self-developed Doke OS_P 1.0

This android tablet runs the self-developed Doke_P 1.0 OS, which delivers a clean and clear interface thanks to exquisite app icons and gaussian blur.

The system manager(via OTA to update), has smart control over trash cleaning, battery performance, gaming boosting, and how apps run in the background.

Doke_P 1.0 OS also supports customized color and temperature, which opens up more ways for you to personalize your device.

Dual 4G SIM

4G LTE connectivity allows you to browse your favorite contents smoothly. For students who don't have a reliable Wi-Fi network at home, Blackview Tab 9 is very helpful.

"If you don't want to throw more money at an android tablet or some best performers on the market, Blackview Tab 9 would be an excellent choice," said a reviewer from youtube.

The original price of Blackview Tab 9 is $199.99. Surprisingly, it has huge sales now at various e-commerce platforms. More details are listed below:

Check out more information below:

$149.99 ($50 off), until May 25th PST at Official store

$149.99 ($50 off), until May 25th PST at AliExpress

€162 using the coupon code W4N5OUQO, until midnight on May 31st (GMT+2) at Amazon.De

€149.99 with 3-5 days fast delivery, from May 27th to June 1st (GMT+2) at Cdiscount

€158.99 at eBay

Blackview launches OSCAL

OSCAL will be launched by Blackview in May 2021, with a mission of letting young people enjoy smart devices with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at best price.

OSCAL product lines will cover mainstream smartphones, rugged outdoor phones, tablets, earphones and robots. Let's expect more good products revealed from OSCAL and Blackview.

Press Photos

https://www.dropbox.com/s/y3of7jvltnahpyd/%E7%BE%8E%E9%80%9A%E7%A4%BE%20Tab%209%200521.rar?dl=0

SOURCE Blackview