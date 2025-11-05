Blackwall Hitch Annapolis Unveils Reimagined Space, Bay-Inspired Menu, and Community-Focused Concept

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwall Hitch, the crown jewel of Annapolis, proudly announces the grand relaunch of its Eastport location—revealing a refreshed interior, a renewed culinary program, and a strengthened commitment to the Annapolis community and its beloved Navy Midshipmen.

Located just across the bridge in Eastport, Blackwall Hitch Annapolis is the only restaurant in town with onsite, free parking, offering unmatched accessibility for guests arriving by car or on foot from downtown. With its iconic waterfront style, charming private event spaces, lively entertainment calendar, and thoughtful nods to Naval tradition — Blackwall Hitch remains the perfect place to catch a Navy game with family, host your next corporate event, enjoy live music with friends, or settle in for a relaxed Chesapeake-inspired meal.

"At Titan Hospitality, our mission has always been to evolve with intention," said James King, Founder & CEO of Titan Hospitality Group. "Blackwall Hitch Annapolis was our very first restaurant, and for over 10 years it has stood at the heart of this community. This transformation is the product of incredible passion and craftsmanship — from chefs, artists, and skilled craftspeople who came together to re-imagine the space, the menu, and the experience. We couldn't be more proud to share its next chapter with Annapolis."

The new menu — a tribute to Chesapeake traditions — features seasonal dishes inspired by The Bay, honoring the flavors, fisheries, and heritage of the region. The refreshed approach balances coastal classics with modern technique, embracing a wide range of local ingredients and timeless Maryland favorites made new.

With strong ties to Navy Midshipmen, alumni, families, and local residents, Blackwall Hitch is poised to become an even more meaningful gathering place in Annapolis. From game-day energy to sophisticated waterfront evenings, the atmosphere reflects a dynamic community that values tradition, hospitality, and camaraderie.

The relaunch is the latest milestone for Titan Hospitality, which continues to grow throughout Maryland and beyond, but remains deeply rooted in the place where it all began.

About Titan Hospitality Group:

Titan Hospitality Group is the premier restaurant group in the mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Titan Hospitality Group owns, operates, and is affiliated with restaurants in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Its portfolio includes five restaurant concepts, including Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, The Lodge, The Farmhouse. For more information, visit www.titanhospitality.com.

SOURCE Titan Hospitality Group