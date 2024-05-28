Blackwater Environmental Group Upgrades to Unanet CRM

DULLES, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Blackwater Environmental Group (Blackwater), an environmental planning services company, will replace its off-the-shelf software with Unanet CRM to streamline new business development efforts and enhance strategic planning.

Blackwater is a Maryland-based, woman-owned, certified minority, disadvantaged business with local, state, and federal government customers in the mid-Atlantic area. Positioned for growth through its development of unique solutions for environmental compliance projects, the company recently hired Kaitlyn Conner to spearhead marketing and business development efforts. Conner found Blackwater was using spreadsheets to track contacts and proposals, and she identified the need for a modern CRM solution to help restructure the company's manual processes and provide strategic insight needed to inform decisions.

After researching close to a dozen solutions and speaking to several large GovCon companies who recommended Unanet, Conner chose Unanet CRM for its ability to provide multiple solutions such as contact capture, pipeline, and proposal management all in one system that was flexible, cost-effective, and could be tailored to their business. According to Conner, other software didn't seem to have as thorough of capabilities and were more cumbersome to use. Conner liked that Unanet's solution could easily integrate into their existing office platform. She also found Unanet's customer service team to be very collaborative, and its deep onboarding resources and training provided the knowledge she needed to get started quickly.

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the environmental industry and having the expertise to provide innovative solutions to complex problems for our clients. Unanet provides that same experience for us," said Conner. "Even though we are not one of their biggest customers, Unanet always gives us individual attention and support, and it is a very cost-effective CRM solution for our small business that will help catapult our growth in the future."

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Blackwater Environmental Group

Blackwater Environmental Group is a multi-state certified minority, disadvantaged, and small business enterprise (MBE/DBE/SBE) that specializes in providing environmental and planning services with over 25 years of experience working with governmental agencies developing unique solutions to project and environmental compliance tasks. Learn more at www.blackwaterenvironmentalgroup.com.

