Unanet and CEO Craig Halliday Win Top Honors at 2025 NVTC Tech100 Awards

Recognized for technology innovation, cybersecurity leadership and executive impact in Northern Virginia

DULLES, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, earned 2025 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 Awards for technology innovation and executive leadership. Unanet was recognized as a Top Tech Company, while CEO Craig Halliday was named a Tech100 Executive, celebrating their influence across Northern Virginia's globally recognized technology ecosystem.

The NVTC Tech100 Awards reflect Unanet's continued momentum as an AI-first ERP and GovCon growth platform, driven by accelerated product innovation, expanded customer adoption and sustained company growth throughout 2025. Over the past year, Unanet also strengthened its federal cybersecurity and compliance posture, reinforcing its role as a trusted technology partner for government contractors navigating rising AI adoption, new cybersecurity requirements and increasing regulatory complexity.

"Being recognized alongside so many transformative technology leaders across Northern Virginia is meaningful for our entire team," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "This honor reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our continued investment their success. I'm proud of what we've built together and excited about what's ahead."

The NVTC Tech100 Awards honor forward-thinking companies and visionary executives who are driving innovation in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data, government IT, and enterprise software, while contributing to regional and global economic impact. Honorees were celebrated at this week's 2025 awards ceremony, themed "A Night of Tech Stars."

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

