BLADE AND BOW TEES UP PARTNERSHIP WITH PROFESSIONAL GOLFER AND MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER WYNDHAM CLARK TO ELEVATE GOLFERS' GAME ON AND OFF THE GREEN

Introducing The 19th Hole with Blade and Bow, A New Campaign Inviting Golfers of All Skill Levels to Ace their 18 Holes and Celebrate their 19th

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey announced The 19th Hole with Blade and Bow, a nationwide campaign providing golfers with bespoke tools and tips to improve their game, including expert techniques on the links and the perfect whiskey to refine their celebrations on the 19th hole. The brand has teamed up with pro golfer and bourbon-lover Wyndham Clark on a content series launching on social and digital this spring, captured by golf photographer Matt Hahn and videographer Jason Jahnke. Together, Clark and Blade and Bow will also launch a nationwide sweepstakes later in 2024, giving golfers the chance to join him on the course for a private round of golf followed by a celebratory round of Blade and Bow cocktails at the clubhouse.

Professional golfer and whiskey-lover Wyndham Clark celebrates a round of golf with a Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon cocktail at the 19th hole clubhouse in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona on February 28.

"I'm excited to represent the parallel values of artistry and technique between golf culture and the craftsmanship of Blade and Bow's premium bourbon," said Clark. "The distillation of a quality whiskey requires the same discipline, determination and sportsmanship required to reach a professional level as an athlete. But what is equally as important is responsibly celebrating the wins and reflecting upon the losses, post-game, in the clubhouse, with the bespoke Blade and Bow hospitality that makes rounds anything but ordinary."

This campaign celebrates the intertwined heritages of golf and bourbon, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to elevate their experience on and off the green with the luxury surroundings, premier service, great company and signature bourbon cocktails that make Blade and Bow the leader of the clubhouse.

Known for his power off the tee and his finesse around the greens, Clark's pursuit of quality in his golf game also mirrors the meticulous creation of a whiskey like Blade and Bow. Distilled with a time-honored technique referred to as the Solera process, Blade and Bow is crafted with a unique approach to aging and blending that preserves the heritage of the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery by blending bourbons of various ages within every bottle. Beyond the shared characteristics required to craft our whiskey and hone his pro golf skills, like many golfers, Wyndham celebrates his victories in moderation on the 19th hole, where Blade and Bow neat pours and cocktails are staples.

"At Blade and Bow, we're passionate about the legacy of enjoying a bourbon cocktail at the 19th hole," said Meghan Redler, Brand Manager for Blade and Bow at DIAGEO. "It's more than just a drink; it's a tradition, a moment of fellowship after the game, and a testament to the timeless connection between our whiskey and the golfing spirit. With this campaign and our new partners, we aim to elevate that experience even further."

Blade and Bow is also teaming up with additional pros in the space, including RoboGolfPro®, a revolutionary robotic swing training system, to provide an innovative resource that can help golfers take their games to the next level. To bring new competencies to a broader audience of golfers, Blade and Bow will host Swing Sessions at courses across the country in collaboration with RoboGolfPro® this spring and summer. The first-of-its kind tech observes golfers' swings and measures a performance baseline using FullSwin KIT Launch Monitor. Then - taking physical abilities and swing tendencies (good and bad) into account - the RoboGolfPro® is programmed to each golfer's personalized perfect swing. From there, the athlete holds the club while the swing motion is performed by the machine, allowing the golfer to feel their ideal swing motion and develop muscle memory, leading to fast development.

"Blade and Bow's commitment to enhancing the golfing experience extends beyond the clubhouse, and we're excited to collaborate with them to bring this training opportunity to both experienced and novice golfers," said Scot W.R. Nei, RoboGolfPro® Founder and Trainer. "Together, we'll provide a tangible tool to players of all skill levels, along with a delicious whiskey to refine their post-green experience during 19th hole celebrations."

With a commitment to excellence in both the craft of whiskey and the game of golf, Blade and Bow is dedicated to creating educational and unforgettable moments for whiskey- and golf-lovers alike. For more information on Blade and Bow, visit https://www.bladeandbowwhiskey.com/.

ABOUT BLADE AND BOW

The Blade and Bow story began with the founding of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in 1935, a Louisville icon and home to the fathers and iconic brands of the bourbon category. With a commitment to craftsmanship and artistry, Stitzel-Weller Distillery reimagined what Kentucky Bourbon could be until distilling stopped in 1992. On the door of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, hung five brass keys, which is how this Blade and Bow bourbon name came to be.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is crafted through a unique aging and blending process by blending bourbon of various ages to preserve the Stitzel-Weller Distillery into every bottle. The aromatic brightness of the young shines through the rich character and structure of the older liquid to ensure the union of ages is present in each bottle. With subtle notes of fresh fruit that includes hints of dried apricot, ripe pear, and a sweet roasted grain, the finish has notes of charred oak and warm winter spices.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

ABV: 45.5%

MSRP: $49.99

ABOUT DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT WYNDHAM CLARK

Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Wyndham got an early start golfing at the age of 3 when his mom brought him to the driving range – he instantly fell in love with the game. By the age of 6, Wyndham had his first hole-in-one; by the age of 8, he got his first tournament win. Wyndham sustained success throughout his amateur and collegiate career culminating in a Pac-12 Title and Player of the Year award in 2017. He then quickly ascended to the PGA Tour shortly after graduating college in 2017. He broke through on the PGA Tour during his 2022-23 Season, which elevated him to the top of Golf's elite with his First Major Win at the 2023 U.S. Open. He has since followed up that success with a recent victory and course record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this past February, which has raised him to the #5 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings. He now has his sights set on more victories and becoming the #1 ranked player in the World.

