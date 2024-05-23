Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger for Grupo Sura US$500 million Club Deal facility

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced today the successful closing of a US$500 million Club Deal Long Term Facility for Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana, S.A.

Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger along with BBVA, Itaú, Banco General y Citibank in a landmark transaction in Colombia. The funds from the facility will be used to finance the Public Tender Offer (OPA) launched by Grupo Sura for the acquisition of the remaining shares of Grupo Nutresa, as well as other transaction-related expenses. This transaction holds immense relevance in Colombia, as it will culminate in an exchange of shares between Grupo Sura and the majority shareholders of Grupo Nutresa.

Jorge Pareja, Bladex´s country manager in Colombia stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have successfully subscribed the long-term Club Deal for Grupo Sura and to support the company in financing the OPA launched by Grupo Sura to purchase Grupo Nutresa shares to finalize the share exchange process between Grupo Sura and Grupo Nutresa. This transaction marks Bladex strong relationship with one of Colombia and Latin America's largest business groups. Additionally, it is a historic transaction for the private sector. The credit line is a clear demonstration of Bladex's appetite for the Colombian market. This line adds to our track record of over 74 syndicated/Club deals transactions arranged by Bladex in the Latin American region".

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations. Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. (BB+ and BB+ by S&P and Fitch respectively) is a Colombian investment manager that develops with a long-term vision a solid investment portfolio focused on financial services and growth potential in Latin America, through leading companies in insurance, savings, asset management and banking, complemented with industrial investments. Their three core investments are:

Suramericana, a specialized player in the insurance industry, which, as a trend and risk manager, provides capabilities to people and companies in nine countries . It is the third largest insurance company of Latin American origin measured in terms of written premiums

origin measured in terms of written premiums SURA Asset Management, an expert player in pension, savings, investment and asset management industries, with a presence in six countries . It leads the regional pension industry and is currently positioning itself as an investment platform for its institutional and corporate clients in LATAM

and is currently positioning itself as an investment platform for its institutional and corporate clients in LATAM Bancolombia, a company in which Grupo SURA is the main shareholder, offering specialized and complementary universal banking services as the leading bank in Colombia with subsidiaries in Central America

For further information, please contact:

Bladex:

Felipe Suarez – SVP, Head of Loan Structuring & Syndications

E-mail address: [email protected]

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

www.bladex.com

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)