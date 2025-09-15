Bladex and Scotiabank Structure US$250 Million Loan to Strengthen Peru's Energy Infrastructure

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) and Scotiabank Perú S.A.A. (Scotiabank) acted as structuring banks and lenders on a US$250 million loan granted to Samay I S.A.C. (Samay), aimed at supporting the Puerto Bravo Thermal Power Plant located in Arequipa, Peru. Samay is one of the companies managed by Infracorp, the infrastructure investment platform of Grupo Romero.

This strategic financing will help reinforce the stability of the country's energy matrix, ensuring greater energy availability to drive economic and social development, thanks to its connection to the National Interconnected Electric System.

The loan disbursement is scheduled for December 2026, in line with Infracorp's specific requirements and financial planning needs to optimize its debt-to-equity structure.

Samuel Canineu, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking at Bladex, stated: "At Bladex we are committed to the development of Peru and are honored to support Grupo Romero, a conglomerate recognized for its strength and contribution to regional progress. Structuring this loan together with Scotiabank, a strategic partner, allowed us to effectively meet the client's requirements, leveraging our expertise and execution capacity in complex financing transactions."

Maricela Panduro, Vice President of Corporate Banking and Capital Markets at Scotiabank, added: "This financing is a tangible example of how Scotiabank drives strategic projects that create value for the country. Our ability to structure innovative financial solutions, leveraging a global platform and deep knowledge of the local environment, allows us to support our clients in their most important challenges. In this transaction, we worked closely with Infracorp and Bladex to design a scheme aligned with the operational and long-term needs of this plant. This transaction reflects not only our technical expertise but also our commitment to the country's economic progress."

Infracorp, the infrastructure arm of Grupo Romero, develops and manages strategic projects for the sustainable growth of several countries in the region.

With over four decades of experience supporting trade and development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Bladex reaffirms through this transaction its role as a key financial partner for high-impact companies and strategic projects in the region.

Scotiabank Peru is part of the Canadian group The Bank of Nova Scotia, one of the largest financial institutions with over 200 years of history and a strong presence in the Americas. Its approach combines capital strength, long-term vision, and a global platform that allows it to support leading companies in their growth and transformation plans.

About Bladex

Bladex is a multinational bank established in 1979 by the central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote trade finance and economic integration in the region. Headquartered in Panama, with representative offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and a representative agency in the United States, the Bank provides financial solutions to institutions and corporations throughout the region. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for over a decade. Its shareholder base includes central banks, government entities, and banks from twenty-three Latin American countries, as well as institutional and private investors. www.bladex.com

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, achieving sustainable and profitable growth. Guided by our purpose, "for every future," we help our customers, their families, and their communities succeed through a full range of advice, products and services across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, private, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as of January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of North America's leading banks by assets and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

Contact:

Samuel Canineu

EVP - Commercial Banking

Email: [email protected]

Head Office Address: Edificio Business Park, Torre V, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama.

www.bladex.com

SOURCE Bladex