Bladex Reports Solid Third Quarter Results Driven by Record Growth in Commercial Portfolio and Deposits

Panama City, October 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) announced solid financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting record growth in its Commercial Portfolio, which reached US$10.9 billion (12% higher year-over-year), and total deposits of US$6.8 billion (21% higher year-over-year), with stable asset quality, and sustained growth in non-interest income, which reached US$15.4 million (40% higher year-over-year).

"These results confirm the strength of Bladex's business model, based on long-term relationships with institutional and corporate clients across the region, as well as on our ability to adapt to dynamic market conditions.

We maintain efficient operational discipline, supported by digital transformation and more agile internal processes, aligned with best practices in the international financial sector," said Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex. "The record growth in portfolio and deposits positions us well to continue driving Latin America's foreign trade and fulfilling our purpose of promoting regional economic development."

During this period, Bladex reported a net profit of US$55.0 million, representing a 14% decrease compared to the previous quarter and a 4% increase versus the same period in 2024. Return on equity (ROE) stood at 15%, reflecting the Bank's ability to sustain a diversified income base and a conservative and resilient risk policy that maintains strong credit quality despite market conditions.

Record levels in the Commercial Portfolio were driven by strategic operations and dynamic demand in key sectors of the region. Likewise, total deposits grew significantly, reaching an all-time high, reflecting client confidence in the Bank's strength and its ability to provide competitive and reliable financial solutions.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the third quarter 2025 stood at 2.32%, in line with the Bank's guidance, demonstrating the resilience of its business model in a changing financial environment.

Meanwhile, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained at 0.15%, unchanged from the previous quarter and showing a slight improvement of 1 basis point compared to 2024.

The Bank's capital levels remain strong, supported by the recent AT1 issuance of additional capital executed at the end of September. This landmark transaction marked Bladex's debut in the capital markets with a hybrid instrument, designed to optimize its capital structure in full compliance with local regulations and under the Basel III framework.

As a result, its Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 15.8%, representing an increase of 185 basis points quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 208 basis points year-over-year (YoY). Likewise, its Tier I Capital Ratio (Basel III) reached 18.1%, up 311 basis points quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 214 basis points year-over-year (YoY), consolidating a solid and resilient capital base that strengthens the Bank's financial position and its ability to support the region's economic development.

With this performance, Bladex consolidates its position as a strategic financial partner for Latin America. The results reflect the strength of a business model based on diversification, prudent risk management, and long-term relationships with institutional and corporate clients. Learn more about these results at www.bladex.com

About Bladex

Bladex is a multinational bank established in 1979 by the central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote trade finance and economic integration in the region. Headquartered in Panama, with representative offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and a representative agency in the United States, the Bank provides financial solutions to institutions and corporations throughout the region. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for over a decade. Its shareholder base includes central banks, government entities, and banks from twenty-three Latin American countries, as well as institutional and private investors. www.bladex.com

