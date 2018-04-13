Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

Approved the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 . Ratified the appointment of KPMG as the Bank's new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31 , 2018. Re-elected Mr. Gonzalo Menéndez Duque as Director representing All Classes of shares of the Bank's common stock, and Mr. Miguel Heras Castro as Director representing Class "E" shares of the Bank's common stock. Elected Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky as Director representing All Classes of shares of the Bank's common stock, to replace Mr. Rubens V. Amaral Jr. Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region.

The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

