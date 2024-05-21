Bladex Announces its New Global Syndicated Loan for US$400 Million

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or "the Bank", NYSE: BLX) announced today the closing of a new global syndicated loan of US$400 million. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acted as "Sole Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner".

Thirty-three financial entities from Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain, Austria, the United States of America, India, and China participated in the transaction.

Mr. Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President, Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex, commented: "This new facility, which includes both relationship banks and new entities from various geographies, is a clear indication of the consolidation of Bladex as a Latin American reference entity for global financial markets. I would like to thank all participating banks for their very valuable support to our Bank and the Latin American and Caribbean Region, and especially the SMBC team for the high level of professionalism with which this transaction was executed."

Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, added: "We are very pleased to announce the largest syndicated facility ever closed in Bladex's history. This facility brings diversification to our funding structure and complements our robust deposit base, which has experienced sustained growth since the implementation of our strategic plan. Bladex will use these funds to continue fostering growth and foreign trade in our member countries."

Bladex is a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of the Latin American and Caribbean countries. It began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and regional integration. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, as well as a representative license in Peru, to provide services and regional support to its client base, which includes financial entities and corporations. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include central banks, state banks, and representative entities from 23 Latin American and Caribbean countries, commercial banks, and institutional and private investors through the public offering of its shares.

