BLADEX ANNOUNCES NET PROFITS OF $56.0 MILLION OR $1.50 PER SHARE IN 4Q25 AND $226.9 MILLION OR $6.11 PER SHARE IN 2025

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX, or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Fourth Quarter ("4Q25") and Full-year ("FY25") ended December 31, 2025.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Financial & Business Highlights

Solid profitability, with Net Profits reaching $56.0 million in 4Q25 (+9% YoY) and $226.9 million in FY25 (+10% YoY), fostered by continued business growth, strengthened revenue generation and disciplined credit-risk and cost management.

Adjusted Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") stood at 14.2% for 4Q25 and 15.8% for FY25, reflecting the impact of interest rate cuts implemented by the FED since 2024. Including the effect of the AT1 issuance completed in late September 2025, the ROE reached 13.4% in 4Q25 and 15.4% in FY25.

Net Interest Income ("NII") improved to $70.8 million in 4Q25 (+6% YoY) and $271.2 million in FY25 (+5% YoY), mostly driven by higher average business volumes. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") stood at 2.39% for 4Q25 (-4bps YoY) and 2.36% for FY25 (-11bps YoY), reflecting lower base rates and increased market liquidity driving competitive pricing and margin compression, which was partially offset by improved funding costs driven by deposit growth, as well as pricing discipline.

Strong fees and non-interest income at $18.0 million for 4Q25 (+57% YoY) and $68.4 million for FY25 (+54% YoY), stemming from record level performance of the Bank's core trade-finance and structuring activities, together with strong strategic execution and broader revenue diversification, as derivatives income and secondary-market loan activity have become an increasingly important source of revenue stream.

Well-managed Efficiency Ratio of 30.9% for 4Q25 and 26.7% in FY25, a slight increase YoY due to higher operating expenses from ongoing investments in technology, modernization and other business initiatives related to the Bank's strategic priorities, and headcount growth to strengthen execution capabilities.

Credit Portfolio reached new all-time high at $12,599 million as of December 31, 2025 (+12% YoY), resulting from:

Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reaching a peak of $11,184 million at the end of 4Q25 (+11% YoY), reflecting strong growth across all products lines.

Investment Portfolio of $1,415 million (+19% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities outside of Latin America held at amortized cost, further enhancing country and credit-risk diversification and providing contingent liquidity funding.

Healthy asset quality, with most of the credit portfolio (98.2%) remaining low-risk or Stage 1 at the end of 4Q25. Stage 2 exposures decreased to 1.5% of the portfolio at the end of 4Q25, reflecting credit quality improvement on country upgrades and scheduled repayments, while a single exposure deteriorated to Stage 3. Impaired credits or Stage 3 principal balance totaled $38.7 million or 0.3% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 2.8x.

Solid and diversified deposit base, reaching $6,604 million at the end of 4Q25 (+22% YoY), representing 62% of the Bank's total funding sources (+8pp YoY). The Bank also maintained ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets, most recently denoted by the reopening of $2 billion MXN bond issued in December 2025 in the Mexican capital market.

Strong Liquidity position at $1,911 million, or 14.9% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, mostly consisting of deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (91%).

The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios resulted in 17.4% and 15.5% at the end of 4Q25, respectively, both well above internal targets and regulatory minimum, providing ample headroom for capital deployment following the successful execution of the Bank's inaugural AT1 issuance in late September 2025.

Increased common dividend to $0.6875 per share for the 4Q25 up from $0.625 per share. The 10% dividend increase reflects the Bank's record financial performance in 2025 and underscores its continued commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns while maintaining financial strength and flexibility.

Financial Snapshot









(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 2025 2024











Key Income Statement Highlights









Net Interest Income ("NII") $70.8 $67.4 $66.9 $271.2 $259.2 Fees and commissions, net $14.5 $14.1 $11.9 $59.0 $44.4 Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net $3.2 $0.9 ($0.6) $8.2 ($0.5) Other income, net $0.4 $0.4 $0.2 $1.1 $0.5 Total revenues $88.8 $82.8 $78.4 $339.6 $303.6 Impairment losses on financial instruments ($5.4) ($6.5) ($4.0) ($22.1) ($17.3) Operating expenses ($27.4) ($21.3) ($22.9) ($90.6) ($80.5) Profit for the period $56.0 $55.0 $51.5 $226.9 $205.9











Profitability Ratios









Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $1.50 $1.48 $1.40 $6.11 $5.60 Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 13.4 % 14.9 % 15.5 % 15.4 % 16.2 % Adjusted ROE excluding other equity instruments (3) 14.2 % 15.1 % 15.5 % 15.8 % 16.2 % Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (4) 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (5) 2.39 % 2.32 % 2.44 % 2.36 % 2.47 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (6) 1.68 % 1.64 % 1.69 % 1.67 % 1.75 % Efficiency Ratio (7) 30.9 % 25.8 % 29.2 % 26.7 % 26.5 %











Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality









Credit Portfolio (8) $12,599 $12,286 $11,224 $12,599 $11,224 Commercial Portfolio (9) $11,184 $10,872 $10,035 $11,184 $10,035 Investment Portfolio $1,415 $1,414 $1,189 $1,415 $1,189 Total Assets $12,786 $12,498 $11,859 $12,786 $11,859 Total Equity $1,679 $1,646 $1,337 $1,679 $1,337 Market Capitalization (10) $1,660 $1,712 $1,309 $1,660 $1,309 Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III – IRB) (11) 17.4 % 18.1 % 15.5 % 17.4 % 15.5 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (12) 15.5 % 15.8 % 13.6 % 15.5 % 13.6 % Total Assets / Total Equity (times) 7.6 7.6 8.9 7.6 8.9 Liquid Assets / Total Assets (13) 14.9 % 15.5 % 16.2 % 14.9 % 16.2 % Credit-impaired Loans to Loan Portfolio (14) 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 0.2 % Impaired Credits (15) to Credit Portfolio 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Total Allowance for Losses to Credit Portfolio (16) 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Total Allowance for Losses to Impaired credits (times) (16) 2.8 5.4 5.0 2.8 5.0













Recent Events

Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.6875 per share corresponding to 4Q25. The cash dividend will be paid on March 12, 2026, to shareholders registered as of February 25, 2026.

Notes

Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly.





QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.

Footnotes

Earnings per Share ("EPS") calculation is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each period. ROE refers to return on average stockholders' equity which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. ROE excluding other equity instruments refers to the adjusted net profit after AT1 distributions over average stockholders' equity excluding other equity instruments, which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. ROA refers to return on average assets which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. NIM refers to net interest margin which constitutes to Net Interest Income ("NII") divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets. NIS refers to net interest spread which constitutes the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, minus the average yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Efficiency Ratio refers to consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues. The Bank's "Credit Portfolio" includes (i) loans – principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees (or the "Loan Portfolio"); (ii) principal balance of securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, which excludes interest receivable and allowance for expected credit losses (or the "Investment Portfolio"); and (iii) loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances. The Bank's "Commercial Portfolio" includes loans – principal balance (or the "Loan Portfolio"), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances. Market capitalization corresponds to total outstanding common shares multiplied by market close price at the end of each corresponding period. Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or "IRB" for credit risk and standardized approach for operational risk. As defined by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama ("SBP") through Rules No. 01-2015, 03-2016 and 05-2023, based on Basel III standardized approach. The capital adequacy ratio is defined as the ratio of capital funds to risk-weighted assets, rated according to the asset's categories for credit risk. In addition, risk-weighted assets consider calculations for market risk and operating risk. Liquid assets consist of total cash and due from banks, excluding time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits, as well as corporate debt securities rated A- or above. Liquidity ratio refers to liquid assets as a percentage of total assets. Loan Portfolio refers to loans – principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees. Credit-impaired loans are also commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs. Impaired Credits refers to the principal balance of Non-Performing Loans or NPLs and non-performing securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost. Total allowance for losses refers to allowance for loan losses plus allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses, allowance for investment securities losses and allowance for cash and due from banks losses.

About Bladex

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

