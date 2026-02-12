BLADEX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOLLOWING RECORD 2025 RESULTS

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.6875 per share, up from $0.625 per share in the previous quarter.

The dividend increase reflects the Bank's record financial performance in 2025 and underscores its continued commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns while maintaining financial strength and flexibility. The new quarterly dividend represents 46% of fourth-quarter 2025 net income, consistent with Bladex's disciplined and balanced capital allocation approach.

The cash dividend is payable March 12, 2026 to the Bank's stockholders as of February 25, 2026 record date.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Carlos Daniel Raad – Chief Investor Relations Officer E-mail address: [email protected] / [email protected]. Tel.: (+507) 366-4925 ext. 7925 Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama

