BLADEX ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026

PANAMA CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex announced today its Board of Directors' approval of a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.6875 per share corresponding to the first quarter of 2026.

The cash dividend is payable May 27, 2026 to the Bank's stockholders as of May 8, 2026 record date.

As of March 31, 2026, Bladex had 37,536,498.88 shares outstanding of all classes.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Carlos Daniel Raad – Chief Investor Relations Officer

E-mail address: [email protected] / [email protected]. Tel.: (+507) 366-4925 ext. 7925

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

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SOURCE Bladex