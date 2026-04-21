Bladex Announces New Debt Issuance in the Mexican Capital Markets

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama , April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) announced the successful placement of a new issuance of Cebures (long–term Mexican notes) in the Mexican public debt market, for a total amount of MXN 4,265 million.

The notes were issued with a three–year maturity, under a floating–rate structure, bearing interest at the one–business–day Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate (TIIE de Fondeo), plus a spread of 60 basis points. The transaction recorded a level of demand significantly exceeding the target size, reflecting sustained interest from asset managers, pension funds, and financial institutions.

Commenting on the transaction, Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex, stated:

"This placement represents a further validation of Bladex's positioning in the Mexican market and the support that investors continue to provide to our financial strategy. The outcome of the transaction highlights the consistency of our credit profile and the rigor with which our funding decisions are executed. We would like to thank the placement agents for the proper structuring and execution of the transaction."

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, added:

"Mexico occupies a central role within Bladex's regional strategy. The strong reception of this issuance is indicative of the Bank's trajectory of growth and consolidation, as well as its ability to operate with financial discipline and generate value on a sustained basis. The proceeds will be used to finance strategic initiatives in Mexico and in key markets across Latin America and the Caribbean."

The issuance received the highest local credit ratings, including "mxAAA" from S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V., and "AAA (mex)" assigned by Fitch México, S.A. de C.V.

Casa de Bolsa BBVA México, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA México, and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México acted as placement agents.

Bladex is a multinational bank established in 1979 by the central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean, with the purpose of promoting trade finance and regional economic integration. The Bank is headquartered in Panama and maintains a presence in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, from where it provides financial solutions to institutions and corporations across the region. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for more than a decade. Its shareholder structure includes central banks, government entities, Latin American banks, as well as institutional and private investors.

For more information about Bladex, please visit www.bladex.com, or contact:

Peter Stanziola - SVP, Treasury and Capital Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +507-210-8500

Head Office Address: Edificio Business Park, Torre V, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama.

SOURCE Bladex