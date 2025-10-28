Bladex closes US$700 million syndicated loan as Joint Lead Arranger for YPF to finance its exports

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX), a leading foreign trade finance bank in Latin America, today announced the successful closing of a US$700 million syndicated loan to YPF, aimed at supporting the development of its export activities.

The financing, structured as a three-year Pre-Export Facility, will be used to pre-finance exports and working capital. The transaction was co-led with three other international financial institutions, was oversubscribed, and included the participation of American and Asian banks, underscoring the strong support and confidence of the market in the company and in the potential of Argentina's energy sector.

"This syndicated loan reflects Bladex's confidence in Argentina's potential and in the strategic relevance of the Vaca Muerta project led by YPF. With this transaction, we reaffirm our commitment to financing initiatives that foster the economic development of countries in the region," said Carlos de Alvear, Head of South America and Mexico at Bladex.

Located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina, Vaca Muerta is considered the world's second-largest shale gas reserve and the fourth-largest shale oil reserve. Its development represents a strategic opportunity for the country to consolidate energy self-sufficiency and become a key exporter for the region and the world.

In addition to its economic impact, the development of Vaca Muerta is projected to generate billions of dollars in annual exports and contribute to the creation of more than 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030, boosting Argentina's economy and strengthening its position in the global energy market.

Aligned with its regional strategy, Bladex consolidates its leadership position as a financial partner of choice for leading energy companies and strategic players in the region. Through transactions such as this, the Bank reaffirms its commitment to driving key investments that strengthen energy security and generate real economic impact in Latin America, fostering exports, investment, and long-term employment.

