Blaise Wabo Selected as 40 Under 40 Winner by the Denver Business Journal

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , a cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, is proud to announce that Blaise Wabo, Healthcare and Financial Services Knowledge Leader at the company, has been named a winner in the Denver Business Journal (DBJ) 2022 40 Under 40 Awards Program. This award recognizes young business leaders from across industry sectors who are driven, powerful leaders making a difference in their communities.

Denver's most prestigious recognition of up-and-comers, the list honors 40 dynamic professionals under 40 years of age actively participating in making an impact in the community. Wabo has been involved in giving back since he moved to Denver in 2019, serving the community by volunteering at nonprofits, Junior Achievement - Rocky Mountain and Food Bank of the Rockies. Wabo is also the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Network Chair at A-LIGN and manages the A-LIGN Denver office with over 30 employees. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors of ISACA Denver where he is actively involved in the professional mentorship program with college students.

"I am honored to be part of an elite group of young professionals that are transforming and leading the Denver business landscape while also giving back and supporting the community," said A-LIGN's Wabo. "I am so grateful to work for a company that has been investing in me and supporting me for the last eight-plus years."

Wabo has exhibited outstanding professional achievement at A-LIGN by starting A-LIGN's HITRUST practice in 2015 and growing that team to more than 16 consultants which have generated five million in revenue. He was also an integral part of A-LIGN's successful expansion to a new office in Denver. He routinely assists with A-LIGN college recruiting efforts by scouting accounting and information systems professionals at Colorado University Boulder.

Wabo began his tenure with A-LIGN in 2013 as a senior consultant. He has since then been promoted to roles from manager to senior manager and director. He currently serves as a healthcare and financial services knowledge leader and has cross-sold over 20 million dollars in revenue in his almost nine years at A-LIGN. Wabo resides in Denver with his wife, Cynthia, and his three children. He earned his B.S. in Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Grambling State University in Louisiana.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

About Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal serves as a business guide to aid in generating profits and business efficiency in the Denver metropolitan area. Editorial coverage provides analysis of Denver corporate management success strategies and regularly features updates on regional retail and wholesale trade, sales, marketing, communications, real estate, energy, insurance, and financial developments. On the web at www.denver.bizjournals.com/denver .

