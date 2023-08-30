Blanchard® and Western Digital Win Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Advance in Leadership Development

News provided by

Blanchard

30 Aug, 2023, 10:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Leadership Development category. The award was announced on August 17, during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The complete list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The Leadership Essentials Program that won the Bronze award for excellence was created in partnership with Western Digital, the global company known for designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing hard disk drives (HDDs), NAND flash-based storage devices, solid-state drives (SSDs), and enterprise storage platforms. The program is a modern digital-learning experience designed in four formats that are tailored to the unique needs of each level of people leadership, from frontline leaders to the most senior executives. All formats cover the company's five core leadership capabilities that serve as the standard of leadership excellence for the company. The most robust experience, a 14-week blended-learning journey for frontline leaders, includes self-directed digital learning, global webinars, practice and reflect activities, and ongoing 1:1 check-ins with the participants' direct leader.

"To see a vision come to life around how to build the skills of leaders—globally, at scale—in a very human and connected way, is such a privilege and the reason we do what we do. I'm grateful for the alignment and partnership with the Western Digital team as we worked together to bring the best of content, learner-experience design, technology, and connection into a cohesive curriculum for leaders across the company," said Britney Cole, VP and Head of Innovation at Blanchard.

"It was an honor to lead the team in designing our company's first flagship leadership development program. Using a design thinking approach allowed us to create a tailored experience that resonates with each level of our leadership and has made the program more impactful for all," said Marci Paino, Sr. Director of Enterprise People Development.

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

SOURCE Blanchard

Also from this source

Blanchard® and Amgen Win Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Blanchard® Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.