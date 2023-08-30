Blanchard® and Western Digital Win Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Advance in Leadership Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Leadership Development category. The award was announced on August 17, during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The complete list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The Leadership Essentials Program that won the Bronze award for excellence was created in partnership with Western Digital, the global company known for designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing hard disk drives (HDDs), NAND flash-based storage devices, solid-state drives (SSDs), and enterprise storage platforms. The program is a modern digital-learning experience designed in four formats that are tailored to the unique needs of each level of people leadership, from frontline leaders to the most senior executives. All formats cover the company's five core leadership capabilities that serve as the standard of leadership excellence for the company. The most robust experience, a 14-week blended-learning journey for frontline leaders, includes self-directed digital learning, global webinars, practice and reflect activities, and ongoing 1:1 check-ins with the participants' direct leader.

"To see a vision come to life around how to build the skills of leaders—globally, at scale—in a very human and connected way, is such a privilege and the reason we do what we do. I'm grateful for the alignment and partnership with the Western Digital team as we worked together to bring the best of content, learner-experience design, technology, and connection into a cohesive curriculum for leaders across the company," said Britney Cole, VP and Head of Innovation at Blanchard.

"It was an honor to lead the team in designing our company's first flagship leadership development program. Using a design thinking approach allowed us to create a tailored experience that resonates with each level of our leadership and has made the program more impactful for all," said Marci Paino, Sr. Director of Enterprise People Development.

