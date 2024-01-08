Blanchard® Announces Debbie Ung as President

Additional changes in executive leaders' roles support the company's long-term goals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, named Debbie Ung as President in addition to her appointment as Chief Revenue Officer. Other leadership transitions include Scott Blanchard shifting from President to Chief Executive Officer and Tom McKee moving from CEO to Chairman of the Board.

Ung, formerly Executive Vice President of Sales and Professional Services, brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role. "I'm excited to take on the role of president and look forward to continuing to work with the talented team at Blanchard and our dedicated clients and partners who strive to bring our vision of leaders powered for good to life. My goal is to build on our achievements of the past to strengthen the solutions we provide for leaders around the world," said Ung.

Scott Blanchard added, "Debbie Ung brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role along with a passion for promoting positive change that will help us honor our time-tested head + heart approach to leadership. She provides an excellent example of our tagline, The Heart of Human Achievement™, by showing how results and kindness can not only coexist, but actually maximize achievement. I look forward to partnering with Debbie to drive strategic impact for our customers, employees, and Blanchard." In the role of CEO, Scott Blanchard will continue to provide his visionary talents while setting the strategic direction of the company to ensure long-term success.

Tom McKee has held several positions with the company over the past 36 years, including General Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and immediate past CEO before being named Chairman of the Board. McKee states, "I look forward to working closely with the board to drive the long-term stability of our organization as we continue to transform."

These appointments will accelerate progress toward key strategic priorities and help drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

