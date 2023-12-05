Blanchard® Announces Release of Simple Truths of Leadership Playbook by Ken Blanchard and Randy Conley with Renee Broadwell

A 52-week activity guide for leaders and aspiring leaders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, proudly announces the release of the newest book by Ken Blanchard and Randy Conley, with Renee Broadwell, Simple Truths of Leadership Playbook: A 52-Week Game Plan for Becoming a Trusted Servant Leader.

The playbook, published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, is a companion to Blanchard and Conley's best-selling book, Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust. This structured workbook features 52 Simple Truths that are essential for servant leadership and building trust for leaders to learn and put into practice. The authors provide thought-provoking prompts as well as challenging assessments and activities to help and encourage anyone who aspires to become a trusted servant leader.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ken Blanchard, Randy Conley, and Renee Broadwell to bring out this practical playbook to help leaders everywhere build their skills as trusted servant leaders," says Kristen Frantz, VP of Sales and Marketing, Berrett-Koehler Publishers.

Ken Blanchard, says, "Effective leadership is an inside job; it's all about a leader's character and intentions. Let this book help transform your good intentions into powerful results and authentic relationships with the people you serve."

Randy Conley, says, "Trust is a result of the behaviors we use in our interactions with others, and servant leadership is the vehicle to building trust. I hope our book helps inspire and equip you to be the leader your people deserve, because everyone should have a leader they can trust."

For more information or to order the book, go to Amazon.com.

