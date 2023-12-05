Blanchard® Announces Release of Simple Truths of Leadership Playbook by Ken Blanchard and Randy Conley with Renee Broadwell

News provided by

Blanchard

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

A 52-week activity guide for leaders and aspiring leaders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, proudly announces the release of the newest book by Ken Blanchard and Randy Conley, with Renee Broadwell, Simple Truths of Leadership Playbook: A 52-Week Game Plan for Becoming a Trusted Servant Leader.

The playbook, published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, is a companion to Blanchard and Conley's best-selling book, Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust. This structured workbook features 52 Simple Truths that are essential for servant leadership and building trust for leaders to learn and put into practice. The authors provide thought-provoking prompts as well as challenging assessments and activities to help and encourage anyone who aspires to become a trusted servant leader.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ken Blanchard, Randy Conley, and Renee Broadwell to bring out this practical playbook to help leaders everywhere build their skills as trusted servant leaders," says Kristen Frantz, VP of Sales and Marketing, Berrett-Koehler Publishers.

Ken Blanchard, says, "Effective leadership is an inside job; it's all about a leader's character and intentions. Let this book help transform your good intentions into powerful results and authentic relationships with the people you serve."

Randy Conley, says, "Trust is a result of the behaviors we use in our interactions with others, and servant leadership is the vehicle to building trust. I hope our book helps inspire and equip you to be the leader your people deserve, because everyone should have a leader they can trust."

For more information or to order the book, go to Amazon.com.

About Blanchard  
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

SOURCE Blanchard

Also from this source

Blanchard® Announces Relaunch of Blanchard Institute

Blanchard® Announces Relaunch of Blanchard Institute

Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced the reimagined and expanded...
U-T San Diego Names Blanchard a Winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2023 Award

U-T San Diego Names Blanchard a Winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.