Blanchard® Is Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

News provided by

Blanchard

11 Jul, 2023, 10:05 ET

Employees at Most Loved Workplaces are happiest and most satisfied at work

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced it has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). This validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We are grateful to be named as a Most Loved Workplace® because this survey is based on employee feedback. I'm proud that our people are positive about our corporate culture, and they want others to know what an inspiring work environment we have," said Scott Blanchard, president of Blanchard.

"The past few years have been challenging for all employers, and receiving this recognition is such an honor. It speaks to the fact that our employees are proud of our culture and want to do all they can to sustain it," said Kristin Brookins Costello, chief people officer of Blanchard.

Blanchard has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its positive vision of the future, respectful relationships between all employees, and commitment to keep love for its employees as the center of its business model.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies whose employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Blanchard's certification is based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements of employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company. 

About Blanchard®
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

SOURCE Blanchard

