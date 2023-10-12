Blanchard® Wins Multiple MarCom Awards

Receives Three Platinum, Three Gold, and One Honorable Mention

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced it won seven MarCom Awards in the 2023 international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected creative competitions in the world and recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

Blanchard won Platinum Awards for the following:

Blanchard LeaderChat Blog explores topics of interest for leadership, learning, and talent development professionals as well as practicing managers and leaders.

Blanchard Leadership Point of View video introduces an immersive experience that helps leaders uncover their values, share their leadership philosophy, and create trusting relationships with their teams.

Inside Blanchard: A Look at Our Unique Culture is a video celebrating the inclusive, innovative working environment of Blanchard.

Blanchard won Gold Awards for the following:

Blanchard LeaderChat Podcast features conversations with best-selling authors sharing tips from their latest books on leadership and management strategies.

Blanchard Leadership Solutions Brochure promotes the full range of solutions, services, and extensive leadership development programs offered by Blanchard.

Blanchard's Brand Refresh campaign shifts Blanchard's verbal and visual systems to focus the company on creating inspired leaders through dynamic, human-powered learning experiences with the tagline of The Heart of Human Achievement™.

Blanchard also received an Honorable Mention for The Heart of Human Achievement video, a new corporate video featuring Blanchard colleagues highlighting key leadership factors that enable employees to thrive in the work environment.

"I'm honored for the Blanchard team to be recognized for our hard work. We have a passion for communicating our unique message to differentiate ourselves in a competitive market and these awards are a testament that we are succeeding. The acknowledgement from peers is meaningful, recognizing the strategic and tactical elements that must come together to make a marketing campaign or project a success," says Debbie Blanchard, Executive Vice President of Marketing.

About Blanchard®

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

