BLANCO launches the innovative PRECISION® R0 Farmhouse sink crafted of its groundbreaking DURINOX® material

Tailored to a hard-working and sophisticated kitchen, the PRECISION R0 modernizes a classic style complete with a velvety, matte finish and sleek silhouette. Featuring crisp, zero radius seams and an on-trend farmhouse style, the PRECISION R0 combines superior strength and unsurpassed resilience in its design.

"With each year comes a new challenge to create products that are not only beautiful and functional, but also raise the bar within the industry," states Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "For us, that product is the PRECISION R0 featuring our patented DURINOX material. We've overcome the challenge of keeping stainless steel sinks looking fresh by engineering a material that will not only resist scratches and fingerprints, but will maintain its luster and durability within even the hardest working kitchen."

Created using technology inspired by the aerospace industry, DURINOX is an exclusive patent pending material by BLANCO. Extremely resistant to scratches and impervious to fingerprints, DURINOX sets the standard for the future of stainless steel material.

PRECISION® R0 Super Single Bowl with Apron Product Details:



Undermount sink

Bowl Depth: 10"

Apron Front Depth: 10"

Outside Cabinet: 36"

Single Bowl (32" x 30" x 19/1/2")

MSRP: $3,895

Optional Accessories

Sink Grid MSRP: $153

BLANCO DURINOX® Details:



Harder. More elegant. More Exclusive

Unique material innovation: specially finished stainless steel surface in a velvety-matte look and with a homogeneous structure

Highly resistant to scratches: more than twice as hard in comparison to conventional stainless steel surfaces

Impervious to fingerprints in comparison with conventional stainless steel surfaces

About BLANCO

For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.

A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius –STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite.

BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.

BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.

Since 1994, BLANCO has been a member of the Caux Round Table (CRT), an international network of principled business leaders and companies working to promote a moral capitalism.

For more information, visit www.blancoamerica.com.

