BLANCO VINTERA™ Farmhouse Sink Collection Honored with Prestigious Red Dot and iF Design Awards

This year, the Red Dot and iF Design Awards received more than 18,000 and 10,000 entries, respectively. Both internationally renowned design competitions are judged by a jury of industry experts from around the globe, offering its winners a proven seal of quality. The BLANCO VINTERA collection earned praise from each jury for its contemporary take on the traditional farmhouse sink.

"We are ecstatic and incredibly honored to have the BLANCO VINTERA collection recognized by both the Red Dot and iF Design Awards," says Edyta Drutis, BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America. "VINTERA's award-winning product design features the benefits of the farmhouse sink combined with fresh, functional details that incorporate beautifully into today's modern kitchens."

The BLANCO VINTERA collection is one of the many BLANCO kitchen sink offerings with all the material advantages of SILGRANIT®. Forgoing traditional undermount installation, the VINTERA farmhouse sink allows for a striking flushmount installation, showcasing a beautiful rim of Silgranit sink color and providing a modern, clean, simplified version of the apron-front sink style. The collection includes the VINTERA 30 Single Bowl and the VINTERA 33 Double Bowl. Both models are designed to fit into a standard base cabinet measuring the same width as the sink, thus eliminating the custom cabinetry commonly needed with farmhouse sinks.

Available colors include the recently launched Coal Black Silgranit sink, as well as Anthracite, Biscuit, Café, Cinder, Concrete Gray, Metallic Gray, Truffle and White. Additional accessories include the Beech Cutting Board, designed for a secure fit in all VINTERA sinks, and stainless-steel grids, which work with the sink and faucet to create an efficient kitchen water hub. The VINTERA 33" Equal Double Apron list price is $1,649 USD, while the VINTERA 30" Single Apron list price is $1,399 USD.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market for over 30 years.

