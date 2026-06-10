5W Reputation Index, Sports Phase: Arthur Blank rated 82 — highest in the cohort. Joel Glazer rated 38 — Manchester United spillover dominates his portrait. 44-point spread.

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today released the NFL Owners study — Study One of nine in The 5W Reputation Index. Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons tops the cohort with a composite score of 82. Joel Glazer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores 38, the lowest in the cohort — driven entirely by Manchester United spillover across all five engines.

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys ranks tenth on composite (70) despite topping Completeness at 88 — the engines render Jones with the deepest portrait in the league, but Sentiment of 50 compresses the composite. Robert Kraft ranks eighth at 71 with the cohort's highest tier of Accuracy (82) but Sentiment of 62 — the 2019 Florida solicitation arrest (charges later dismissed) and Aaron Hernandez-era coverage continue to surface in identity prompts.

Each owner was scored 0–100 across five dimensions — Accuracy, Sentiment, Completeness, Consistency, Control — using sixty-plus retrieval-intent prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The Index reflects engine-rendered reputation only and does not adjudicate the merits of any conduct, allegation, or litigation referenced in the source record.

Top 5 — Arthur Blank — Falcons (82). Clark Hunt — Chiefs (80). Art Rooney II — Steelers (78). John Mara — Giants (76). Steve Bisciotti — Ravens (75).

Arthur Blank — Falcons (82). Clark Hunt — Chiefs (80). Art Rooney II — Steelers (78). John Mara — Giants (76). Steve Bisciotti — Ravens (75). Bottom 5 — Joel Glazer — Buccaneers (38). Stephen Ross — Dolphins (42). David Tepper — Panthers (49). Woody Johnson — Jets (52). Terry Pegula — Bills (53).

Joel Glazer — Buccaneers (38). Stephen Ross — Dolphins (42). David Tepper — Panthers (49). Woody Johnson — Jets (52). Terry Pegula — Bills (53). Control gap — Joel Glazer scored zero on Control. Stephen Ross scored 12. David Tepper scored 16. Control measures primary-source-driven engine surface — the dimension owners can directly influence through narrative infrastructure.

Joel Glazer scored zero on Control. Stephen Ross scored 12. David Tepper scored 16. Control measures primary-source-driven engine surface — the dimension owners can directly influence through narrative infrastructure. Anchor events outweigh aggregate record — The Brian Flores litigation surfaces in 70%+ of Ross identity prompts. The November 2023 stadium drink-toss incident dominates Tepper. The 2022 Deshaun Watson trade dominates Jimmy Haslam. One bad afternoon outlasts a decade of championships.

The Brian Flores litigation surfaces in 70%+ of Ross identity prompts. The November 2023 stadium drink-toss incident dominates Tepper. The 2022 Deshaun Watson trade dominates Jimmy Haslam. One bad afternoon outlasts a decade of championships. Commissioner reference — Roger Goodell scored separately, not included in the 32-owner ranking: composite 58. Accuracy 78. Sentiment 36 — the lowest of any commissioner measured in the sports phase. Accurate, negatively rendered.

"Owners spend hundreds of millions on stadiums, players, broadcast rights. They spend nothing on narrative infrastructure. Then a single bad event becomes the entire portrait — and there's nothing on the record to push back with. Build it before you need it."

— Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W AI Communications

NFL Owners is Study 01 of nine in The 5W Reputation Index. The series continues with NBA Owners, MLB Owners, the Cross-League Top 50, PE Founders, Hedge Fund Principals, Media Chiefs, College Football Coaches, and Family Office Principals.

Full ranking by dimension, anchor-event analysis, and methodology at 5wpr.com/reputation-index/nfl-owners/.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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