BLAZE® Announces Revolutionary In-Store Shopping Experience and Self-Checkout for Dispensaries

News provided by

BLAZE

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the cannabis retail technology space, is excited to announce their new In-Store Shopping experience. This innovative solution completely reinvents the in-store shopping process. Dispensary customers can easily use their smartphone camera to scan product QR codes, add them to their cart, and prepay independently.

Continue Reading
BLAZE ECOM™ In-Store Shopping offers cannabis customers a convenient, fast, and independent way to shop using their smartphones.
BLAZE ECOM™ In-Store Shopping offers cannabis customers a convenient, fast, and independent way to shop using their smartphones.

The self-guided mobile shopping experience eliminates lengthy queues and significantly reduces the wait time for customers. This allows retailers to enhance customer satisfaction ultimately increasing sales and reducing the amount of staff needed on the floor.

"The new In-Store Shopping solution is a strategic addition to our e-commerce offering, which already includes a robust website, mobile apps, and kiosks. This not only enhances the customer shopping experience but also provides retailers with an additional sales channel, thereby aligning with our mission to offer a comprehensive e-commerce solution for cannabis retailers." - Scott Roehrick, VP of E-Commerce, BLAZE

The revolutionary self-checkout experience is ideal for customer-focused dispensaries. It empowers customers to learn about products and make selections at their own pace using their mobile device.  The solution is easy to implement and operate allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit. It seamlessly integrates with the existing BLAZE Retail® platform, ensuring a smooth transition for current users and a straightforward setup for new customers.

BLAZE continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the cannabis retail landscape by making shopping more efficient, convenient, and enjoyable for customers. With the launch of the new BLAZE ECOM™ In-Store Shopping experience, they once again lead the way in providing innovative solutions for cannabis retailers in the US and Canada.

"In-store shopping changes what is possible for cannabis retailers today. It puts the consumer in the driver's seat, so they can access all of the same product information that budtenders have. This self-guided experience delivers what consumers expect, a faster, more efficient process – which ultimately moves the needle on customer experience, drives differentiation, and increases growth" - Chris Violas CEO, BLAZE

About BLAZE®
BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, the BLAZE software suite provides POS, e-commerce and delivery management services, payments, and analytics to cannabis businesses across North America. BLAZE recently ranked 916 in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. BLAZE.me

Steve Lynn
[email protected]

SOURCE BLAZE

Also from this source

Cannabis Technology Company BLAZE® Continues to Prioritize Security with SOC 1 and 2 Type II Certification

Cannabis Technology Company BLAZE® Continues to Prioritize Security with SOC 1 and 2 Type II Certification

BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company") earned SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II data security certifications. This achievement underscores...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.