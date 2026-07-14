BLAZE Launches BLAZE Growth, an Integrated Marketing Suite Purpose-Built for Cannabis Retail

New all-in-one marketing suite connects outreach, loyalty, and wallet technology directly to POS data — built for dispensaries.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE, the leading cannabis retail technology platform, today announced the launch of BLAZE Growth — a comprehensive marketing suite that brings outreach, loyalty, and digital wallet tools together on a single, POS-native platform. For the first time, dispensary operators can run their entire customer retention strategy without leaving the system they already use to run their business.

BLAZE Growth is an all-in-one cannabis marketing suite. Outreach, loyalty, and wallet passes — native to your POS.

BLAZE Growth is built around three integrated products that pull directly from POS and ecommerce data — so operators can personalize messaging, reach customers on the channels where they're most active, and build a rewards program that gives customers a real reason to keep coming back.

BLAZE Outreach delivers multi-channel campaign management across SMS/MMS, email, push notifications, and wallet notifications — all triggered from live purchase data, with 10DLC registration and TCPA compliance handled at the platform level.

BLAZE Loyalty is a configurable rewards engine featuring points, missions, multipliers, and tiered programs that drive measurable behavioral change — increasing repeat visit rates and average order value beyond what passive points programs can achieve. An interactive customer display makes enrollment effortless at checkout, so your loyalty base grows with every transaction.

Wallet Passes puts branded dispensary loyalty cards natively inside Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, with no app download required, so operators can reach customers directly on the lock screen between visits.

"Most operators are still managing retention across three or four disconnected platforms — manually exporting customer lists, reconciling loyalty data, and blasting the same message to every customer regardless of what they actually buy," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE.

"Our bar is simple: the best consumer retail experience in cannabis, period—not just at checkout, but everywhere a customer interacts with the retailer's brand. BLAZE Growth is how operators deliver that, consistently." Violas added.

BLAZE Growth is available now for new and existing BLAZE customers.

About BLAZE

BLAZE is a leading cannabis retail technology company providing point-of-sale, ecommerce, inventory management, and integrated marketing solutions for dispensaries across the United States and Canada. Learn more at blaze.me.

Media Contact: Steve Lynn | [email protected]

SOURCE BLAZE