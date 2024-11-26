BLAZE® Partners with Metrc® on Retail ID Integration for Cannabis Retailers

Unique QR Code labels link to product batches to drive greater operational efficiency

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the cannabis retail technology space, is excited to announce an enhanced integration with Metrc®, the most trusted provider of cannabis regulatory technology in the U.S. The new enhanced integration with Metrc Retail ID streamlines inventory intake for dispensaries by supporting pre-labeled products from participating producers and distributors, while intelligently handling overlapping labels.

Metrc Retail ID offers unique product labeling of individual units to increase supply chain visibility, improve brand awareness, and verify product quality. Products labeled with Metrc Retail ID have a QR code that serves dual purposes. First, it streamlines inventory intake of products labeled with Metrc Retail ID and acts as a barcode for checkout in the BLAZE point-of-sale system. Secondly, customers can scan the QR code label to direct them to the brand-managed product page where they can view the product description, verified lab results, and images.

Cannabis brands provide the data for ingesting the unit IDs into the BLAZE Retail POS system to ensure they are properly tied to the sales batch. This information can then be ingested into BLAZE Retail® when receiving new batches and no additional labeling is needed to prepare them for retail sale. Additionally, this enhanced integration seamlessly handles the merging of packages from the same manufacturing lot. This full integration is a significant time-saver as dispensaries no longer need to commit time, money, and labor to re-label hundreds of products or manually intake them when receiving a duplicate manufacturing lot. It will save thousands of dollars in labeling expenses that are currently the retailer's responsibility.

"Our integration with Metrc Retail ID is a game-changer for cannabis retailers managing high volumes of inventory. By streamlining intake processes and eliminating the need for relabeling, we're creating unmatched efficiencies that save time and reduce costs. At BLAZE, we're committed to partnering with industry leaders like Metrc to deliver innovative solutions that not only simplify compliance but also drive profitability for our customers." – Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE

"We are excited to partner with BLAZE on Metrc Retail ID to significantly reduce operational burdens while expanding consumer education around brands and products. This collaboration allows their team to focus on what they do best, further streamlining storefronts through innovation," – Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc.

About BLAZE®

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, the BLAZE software suite provides POS, e-commerce and delivery management services, payments, and analytics to cannabis businesses across North America. BLAZE was recently awarded Best Retail POS Provider in Canada and ranked in the 2023 and 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 27 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

