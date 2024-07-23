BLAZE® Releases New Web-Based Point-of-Sale with Flexible Hardware Compatibility

The BLAZE POS system has been rebuilt to work cross-platform providing new flexibility for cannabis retailers. This strategic change helps burgeoning retailers stay technologically competitive and reduce upfront costs. Single-shop and Enterprise-level operators can now realize significant cost-savings when migrating from other systems by repurposing their existing hardware assets.

Transitioning to a web-based platform allows BLAZE to increase the pace of innovation by leveraging its inherent flexibility and accessibility. New features and improvements can be deployed faster to enhance the user experience and ensure the software remains at the cutting edge of technology.

The new UX and UI simplifies the most common tasks used to service customers. The result is a streamlined user flow that empowers front-of-house staff to do more with fewer clicks and with intuitive iconography, significantly reducing the learning curve for new employees.

"Building BLAZE Retail with a fresh new look and feel was something we knew was necessary for the evolution of our software and brand. During development, over 500 usability tests were conducted which provided valuable feedback on the ease of use, naming conventions, and how the UX and UI could be improved," said Kai Kirk, Chief Product Officer at BLAZE. "We beta-tested the new system with 15 high-volume dispensaries across 6 different states over a 2- month period to fully stress-test the scalability and stability of the platform."

"The launch of our new POS system is the culmination of three years of customer feedback and innovation from our product team. We understand the frustrations many operators face after their current POS providers have repeatedly failed them during high-demand periods like 4/20. To date, many have felt trapped by the costs and hassle of transitioning to a new solution. Today BLAZE can answer those concerns." said Chris Violas, Chief Executive Officer at BLAZE "The new BLAZE Retail POS offers industry-leading reliability and a seamless migration path, requiring minimal to no additional hardware investments. It is Enterprise-ready and designed to solve the needs of our customers today with an award-winning customer success team ready to help meet our retailer's needs of tomorrow."

About BLAZE®

Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, BLAZE powers cannabis retail operations with intuitive technology solutions. The award-winning BLAZE software suite provides point-of-sale, delivery, e-commerce, mobile apps, and integrated payments to cannabis retailers across North America. Built for enterprise-level retailers, BLAZE continues to set the gold standard for customer service and innovation.

BLAZE recently received their SOC 1 and 2 type II certifications strengthening their position as a trusted leader in the cannabis technology industry. In 2023, BLAZE ranked 916 in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. BLAZE.me .

