BLAZE Software Now Supports Biotrack Integration

"The BioTrack integration opens up 8 new states and Puerto Rico for BLAZE," said Chris Violas, co-founder and CEO of BLAZE. "We are excited to bring our best-in-class software to these markets who have had limited options in the past. We hope to become valuable partners to operators in these states and help advance the industry forward with intuitive and sophisticated tech solutions."

This BioTrack integration will enable BLAZE to expand into key states and provide cannabis entrepreneurs with a dynamic option to manage business operations, sales, inventory, and compliance. With over 50+ partner integrations, BLAZE offers its 400+ locations the opportunity to enhance their tech stack with marketing, e-commerce, and business reporting tools that were previously unavailable to operators in BioTrack states. Cannabis operators will also be able to reduce human errors, automate reporting, and enjoy increased integration visibility to ensure compliance with state regulations.

"Our BioTrack integration is great for a number of reasons. Primarily, with this new integration we are able to provide BLAZE in areas that have been underserved by incumbent software providers," said Kai Kirk, chief product officer at BLAZE. " Additionally, our continuously growing footprint allows our existing customers to seamlessly expand into new states."

Founded in 2017, BLAZE, a VC-backed California technology company, offers unified seed-to-sale software and apps for the cannabis supply chain. Developed by tech entrepreneurs and former cannabis company operators, BLAZE makes tech simple with an easy-to-use frontend powered by an enterprise backend for dispensaries, delivery services, distributors, and cultivators. Customers can be more profitable and productive while creating a better user experience for end customers and employees. The company's software ensures compliance with local laws and taxes. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 50 technology vendors in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit https://www.blaze.me.

