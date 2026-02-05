BlazeSports America Featured on Nickelodeon's Play It Forward Series

Local Nonprofit's Episode Aired November 26th, Highlighting Donation of Wheelchairs for BlazeSports' Wheelchair Basketball Team

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America , a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, is proud to announce its feature in the recent episode of Nickelodeon's new series Play It Forward: Game On. The episode premiered on Wednesday, November 26th at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Nickelodeon.

BlazeSports' Wheelchair Basketball program is one of six youth teams nationwide selected for a full facilities and equipment upgrade through the show's surprise-makeover format, produced by Kids at Play and DICK'S Sporting Goods' in-house content and production studio, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios .

"As a television producer, you learn to take everything in stride — but every once in a rare while, you're reminded why we do this," says Sharone Ostrovsky, Executive Producer on Play it Forward. "On this very special project, you could feel the excitement across the entire crew as everyone rallied to be part of something so special. We're all so grateful to work with the amazing people who dedicate their lives to kids' sports. Thank you for allowing us in with such grace and generosity."

In this episode, BlazeSports receives state-of-the-art sports wheelchairs, warm-up gear, and a scoreboard, providing its athletes access to top-tier resources. The on-site surprise captures the moment athletes learn about the donation and its impact on their training, competition, and sense of belonging.

"Donations like this are life-changing for our athletes," said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports America. "Access to high-quality equipment and safe, adaptive spaces is essential, not only for training and competition, but for our athletes' confidence, independence, and belief in what's possible. Representation on a national platform like Nickelodeon helps the world see the strength, talent, and potential of adaptive athletes."

The episode offers viewers an inside look at the BlazeSports community: athletes pushing hard on the court, the camaraderie of the team, and the moment when their new court and wheelchairs are revealed. It underscores BlazeSports' mission: to expand access to adaptive sports, foster inclusion, and build thriving communities where athletes maximize their potential.

BlazeSports' Wheelchair Basketball team is one of many adaptive sports programs the organization offers year-round. In addition to youth wheelchair basketball, BlazeSports provides programming in track and field, swimming and wheelchair tennis, as well as a robust Veterans program that supports disabled Veterans through adaptive cycling, pickleball, and archery. Support from partners, such as the donation featured on Play It Forward, helps ensure that athletes of all ages, backgrounds, and ability levels can access high-quality equipment, safe training environments, and the opportunity to compete and grow without financial barriers.

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage of the BlazeSports episode HERE.

To watch the BlazeSports Play it Forward full episode, visit the streaming services below.

Apple TV

Fubo TV

Hulu TV

Philo

Sling

YouTube TV

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a three-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

