"Bleach: Brave Souls" 8th Anniversary Celebratory Campaign Underway

TOKYO, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, celebrated its 8th anniversary on Sunday, July 23, 2023. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

As a huge thank you to the community for supporting this game, the Brave Souls 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 1 is currently underway to commemorate this milestone.

This campaign has a Summons featuring Ichigo Kurosaki (8th Anniversary Version) and White (8th Anniversary Version), a x10 Summons with up to 10 free pulls, and much more.

Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Character Trailer:

https://youtu.be/OJV6WTgYOaM

Other amazing in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the 8th anniversary including 8th Anniversary Orders: Round 1, 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 1 Login Bonuses, and more.

In addition, a BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Campaign is also being held.

Now is a great time to join in on playing the exciting 3D action game, Brave Souls.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

Enter the Brave Souls 8th Anniversary RT Campaign to be Among the 1,500 Players to Win Awesome Prizes

To celebrate the 8th Anniversary of Brave Souls, we're holding a RT campaign where 1,500 lucky players can win awesome prizes such as a Brave Souls Original Desk Mat, a Logicool PEBBLE M350 (Graphite) Wireless Mouse, and more.

Retweet the specified tweet from our official Twitter and a reply will tell you if you've won or not straight away.

You can enter every day that the campaign is running, so feel free to take your chances each day.

Campaign Period

Sunday, July 23 to Sunday, July 30 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Retweet the Brave Souls 8th Anniversary RT Campaign tweet posted by the official Brave Souls Twitter account.

Prizes

Prize A (20 winners): Brave Souls Original Desk Mat

Prize B (50 winners): 3,000 yen Amazon Gift Card or a Logicool PEBBLE M350 (Graphite) Wireless Mouse

Amazon Gift Card or a Logicool PEBBLE M350 (Graphite) Wireless Mouse Prize C (1,430 winners): Brave Souls Original Magnet Set

*For those living in Japan, prize B will be an Amazon Gift Card. For those living outside of Japan, prize B will be a Logicool PEBBLE M350 (Graphite) wireless mouse.

*Please check the news on the official website for more details.

*Please note that the start of the campaign period is subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

