"Bleach: Brave Souls" 9th Anniversary Celebration Campaign Begins Today with a 9th Anniversary Celebration Summons Featuring Ichigo, Shunsui, and Nanao as New Characters
Jun 20, 2024, 03:40 ET
TOKYO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the 9th Anniversary Celebration Campaign from today, Thursday, June 20. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
In-Game Campaigns
9th Anniversary Celebration Summons
Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Friday, July 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
This Summons features the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Japanese Parasol 2024 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao Ise.
Official Showcase Video:
https://youtu.be/GgrNC9h99to
Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.
Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons
Event Period: From Thursday, June 20 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)
One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.
Promotional Campaigns
Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Character Guess Who
Campaign Period: Thursday, June 20 to Thursday, June 27 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)
An interactive project is underway where participants can try to guess the Brave Souls 9th anniversary character and post their predictions to social media. Ten winners will be selected out of the participants that guessed correctly and will receive original Brave Souls merch featuring an illustration of the 9th anniversary character.
Please check the Brave Souls official website for more details on how to participate in the campaign.
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
|
Platform:
|
iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
|
Genre:
|
3D Action
|
Price:
|
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
|
Official Website:
|
Official X Account:
|
Official Facebook Page:
|
Official YouTube Channel:
|
Official Instagram:
|
Official Discord:
|
Official TikTok:
|
Copyright:
|
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
|
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
SOURCE KLab Inc.
