"Bleach: Brave Souls" 9th Anniversary Celebration Campaign Begins Today with a 9th Anniversary Celebration Summons Featuring Ichigo, Shunsui, and Nanao as New Characters

TOKYO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the 9th Anniversary Celebration Campaign from today, Thursday, June 20. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

In-Game Campaigns

KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the 9th Anniversary Celebration Campaign from today, Thursday, June 20.

9th Anniversary Celebration Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Friday, July 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Japanese Parasol 2024 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao Ise.

Official Showcase Video:

https://youtu.be/GgrNC9h99to

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: From Thursday, June 20 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Promotional Campaigns

Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Character Guess Who

Campaign Period: Thursday, June 20 to Thursday, June 27 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

An interactive project is underway where participants can try to guess the Brave Souls 9th anniversary character and post their predictions to social media. Ten winners will be selected out of the participants that guessed correctly and will receive original Brave Souls merch featuring an illustration of the 9th anniversary character.

Please check the Brave Souls official website for more details on how to participate in the campaign.

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.