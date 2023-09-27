"Bleach: Brave Souls" × Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 5 Begins with Ninny & Noel Joining the Game in Halloween Outfits

News provided by

KLab Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 04:20 ET

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Saturday, September 30, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Continue Reading
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Saturday, September 30, 2023.
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Saturday, September 30, 2023.

In round 5 of this campaign, players can enjoy special Summons featuring Burn the Witch characters Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi wearing Halloween-themed outfits, event quests following an original Brave Souls story relating to the outfits, and more.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Celebration Overview

Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 16:00 to Monday, October 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi from Burn the Witch arrive in Halloween-themed outfits in this collaboration Summons.

Step 25 of the x10 Summons includes a Choose a New Character Summons Ticket.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat Trailer
https://youtu.be/ot6veUGyDpA

Burn the Witch: Pumpkin Party

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 16:00 to Monday, October 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

With Halloween just around the corner, witches are seen handing out candy in Reverse London.

Players will be able to enjoy this original Brave Souls story showcasing the Burn the Witch characters.

Also, as a reward for completing the event Orders, players can receive the new Familiar, Osushi (Halloween version).

Burn the Witch Collaboration Present Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 00:00 to Monday, October 16, 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in to the game during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (October 2023).

The character you receive will be a fully-powered up 6 Star level 200 character with a 150% Soul Tree.

*Please note that the campaign period may be subject to change.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-app news for more details.

BTW Collab Trailer Campaign

A trailer campaign is being held to celebrate the release of the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat.

This is your chance to receive tons of materials to strengthen your characters.

Campaign Period:
Round 1: Wednesday, September 27 to Friday, October 6, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Round 2: Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 15, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter:

Official X

  1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en)
  2. Like, comment or repost the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Official Instagram

  1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Instagram account (@bleachbravesouls_official)
  2. Like the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Official Discord

  1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server
  2. Go to the "BTW Collab Trailer Campaign" channel and leave a reaction on the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Rewards:

Round 1: Wednesday, September 27 to Friday, October 6, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

  • 10,000 Reactions: 250 Link Slot Potions (All Attributes)
  • 20,000 Reactions: 10 Brave Souls Summons Tickets
  • 30,000 Reactions: 30 Spirit Orbs

Round 2: Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 15, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

  • 10,000 Reactions: 100 Super Link Slot Potions (All Attributes)
  • 20,000 Reactions: 10 4 Star/5 Star Accessory Tickets
  • 30,000 Reactions: 30 Spirit Orbs

*Rewards will be given out after Thursday, October 19, 2023.
*Rewards will be sent to your in-game Gift Box.
*Please note that campaign contents and the reward distribution date are subject to change.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Campaign Copyright
©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames ©Tite Kubo/SHUEISHA, BURN THE WITCH Committee

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

Entry Period for Dream Championship 2023 Begins to Determine the No. 1 Player in the World! "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 80 Million Downloads Worldwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.