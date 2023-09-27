"Bleach: Brave Souls" × Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 5 Begins with Ninny & Noel Joining the Game in Halloween Outfits

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Saturday, September 30, 2023. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Saturday, September 30, 2023.

In round 5 of this campaign, players can enjoy special Summons featuring Burn the Witch characters Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi wearing Halloween-themed outfits, event quests following an original Brave Souls story relating to the outfits, and more.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Celebration Overview

Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 16:00 to Monday, October 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi from Burn the Witch arrive in Halloween-themed outfits in this collaboration Summons.

Step 25 of the x10 Summons includes a Choose a New Character Summons Ticket.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat Trailer

https://youtu.be/ot6veUGyDpA

Burn the Witch: Pumpkin Party

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 16:00 to Monday, October 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

With Halloween just around the corner, witches are seen handing out candy in Reverse London.

Players will be able to enjoy this original Brave Souls story showcasing the Burn the Witch characters.

Also, as a reward for completing the event Orders, players can receive the new Familiar, Osushi (Halloween version).

Burn the Witch Collaboration Present Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, September 30, 00:00 to Monday, October 16, 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in to the game during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (October 2023).

The character you receive will be a fully-powered up 6 Star level 200 character with a 150% Soul Tree.

*Please note that the campaign period may be subject to change.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

BTW Collab Trailer Campaign

A trailer campaign is being held to celebrate the release of the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat.

This is your chance to receive tons of materials to strengthen your characters.

Campaign Period:

Round 1: Wednesday, September 27 to Friday, October 6, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Round 2: Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 15, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter:

Official X

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account ( @Bleachbrs_en ) Like, comment or repost the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Official Instagram

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Instagram account ( @bleachbravesouls_official ) Like the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Official Discord

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server Go to the "BTW Collab Trailer Campaign" channel and leave a reaction on the Burn the Witch Collaboration Halloween Zenith Summons: Pumpkin & Bat trailer.

Rewards:

Round 1: Wednesday, September 27 to Friday, October 6, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

10,000 Reactions: 250 Link Slot Potions (All Attributes)

20,000 Reactions: 10 Brave Souls Summons Tickets

30,000 Reactions: 30 Spirit Orbs

Round 2: Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 15, 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

10,000 Reactions: 100 Super Link Slot Potions (All Attributes)

20,000 Reactions: 10 4 Star/5 Star Accessory Tickets

30,000 Reactions: 30 Spirit Orbs

*Rewards will be given out after Thursday, October 19, 2023.

*Rewards will be sent to your in-game Gift Box.

*Please note that campaign contents and the reward distribution date are subject to change.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Campaign Copyright

©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames ©Tite Kubo/SHUEISHA, BURN THE WITCH Committee

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.